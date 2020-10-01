'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' October 1 Written Update | Komolika Wants To Kill Prerna & Anurag

In the October 1 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag gets to know Komolika’s plan. He goes out to save Prerna. While they are running away from Komolika’s men, Anurag tells Prerna everything. Meanwhile, Mohini tries to stop Komolika from killing Anurag too.

Anurag tries to save Prerna

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay October 1 episode begins with Anurag shouting at Komolika that she has ruined his life. Mohini tries to calm him down but he asks her to leave. Komolika tells him that Prerna’s chapter will be over. Anurag asks her who did she send to kill Prerna this time. She just smiles and Anurag vows that nothing will happen to Prerna. he will find her and save her. He tells her that Komolika will not stay in that house any longer and Prerna will be his wife. He leaves.

Meanwhile, Prerna is driving when she recalls Komolika’s words. She plans to ruin her business so that Komolika will come begging to her and give her back Samidha. She calls someone and asks the person to buy all the shares of Basu industries but not with Mr Bajaj’s company. She does not want his name to come up.

Just then Anurag calls Prerna and she asks him not to lie anymore. He asks where is she but the call gets disconnected. He wonders to himself that Komolika’s plan was to make it look like an accident so Prerna must be on the road. Meanwhile, Prerna gets a call from Priyanka and tells her she is reaching JP road. Priyanka informs this to Anurag. He drives up and sees a truck beside Prerna’s car. He drives in between their car and Prerna gets surprised seeing him and stops her car. She wonders if Anurag has gone mad. Anurag runs to her, grabs her hands and start running. The men start running after them.

Anurag reveals the plan

Prerna asks him what is happening. She tells him she needs to get back to their daughter. Anurag tells her that he cannot leave her alone. Prerna asks him to stop pretending because this time she will not get killed and will return to her daughter. Anurag tries to tell her that the men are after them and are trying to kill them. He apologises to her for making her stay alone and keeping her away from Sneha. He did not want to push her down the bridge that day but Komolika wanted to hurt her. He was helpless as she had also threatened to put Prerna in jail.

Prerna asks him what had she done. Anurag replies that eight years back she had killed Virat and Komolika has the video with her. She threatened him that she will show it to the court. Prerna replies that she had seen them in each other’s arms. Anurag tells her that they showed her what they wanted her to see. He had wanted her to leave him. But now he now wants to live with her and Sneha. He has all the proofs for his innocence.

Prerna accuses him that he had pushed her off the bridge. How would anyone survive such a fall? Anurag replies that he had got Mr Bajaj there to save her else how did the latter appear out of the blue. Mr Bajaj was also involved in the plan. He knew Prerna would fall and he will be there to pull her out of the water.

Komolika wants to kill Anurag

Meanwhile, the men call Komolika and they say that some man is trying to help Prerna. Komolika tells them that the man is Anurag Basu and they should also kill him if he comes in between them and Prerna. Mohini shouts out but Komolika continues that they both should be killed. Mohini comes to her and asks how dare she thinks of killing Anurag. She will not spare her now. Komolika replies that Mohini should not forget who Komolika is. She was the one who caused Moloy’s accident, killed Prerna’s father, tried to kill Sneha but unfortunately, she lived. But now that Anurag went to save Prerna, he will die too. Mohini starts to cry and Komolika hits her with a vase on the head. As Mohini begins to faint, Komolika tells that now she has to die too so that she will not go to save them. The episode ended here.

