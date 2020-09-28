'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 28 Written Update | Prerna Learns Samidha's Truth

In the September 28 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag learns about Sneha dying in the fire. Kuki tries to test Kaushik’s love but he misunderstands her. Komolika has already adopted Samidha but Prerna cries out of happiness hearing Sneha is still alive.

Anurag breaks down

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 28 episode begins with Anurag crying and telling Prerna he did not know this. Now he understands why Prerna behaved so rudely with him. Prerna looks at him and Anurag tells her that he always thought Prerna was hiding her from him. They start crying together. Just then, the doctor comes to talk to them.

Kuki lies about being in a coma

Meanwhile, Kaushik calls Monu and tells him that Kuki has slipped into a coma. Monu tries to console him. Kaushik says that he will always love Kuki even if she does not wake up. Kuki hears him saying this and opens her eyes. A flashback scene shows Kuki waking up and the doctor says he will go and tell Kaushik. But Kuki asks him not to tell Kaushik because she wants to know if he really loves her. The flashback ends and Anurag and Prerna come to meet Kuki. Kaushik thinks to himself that he cannot tell them Kuki has slipped into a coma.

Kaushik thinks Kuki does not love him

Kaushik goes to the nurse to help him lie to Prerna but the nurse reveals the truth to him. Prerna, on the other hand, says she will drop Kuki home. Anurag calls Kaushik and Kuki asks where is. Anurag tells her that he has left for home. Prerna leaves and Anurag asks Kuki to rest. She thinks that Kaushik might be thinking she does not want him around her.

Prerna knows the truth

Later, Prerna arrives at the orphanage. She asks for the adoption papers and Chandrika looks at Priyanka. She tells Prerna that someone has already adopted Samidha. Prerna asks for the person’s number so that she can make them understand she really loves Samidha. Chandrika declines but Prerna offers her money. Chandrika says it’s too late. Priyanka suggests Prerna to check the register but Chandrika tries to snatch it.

Just then Prerna sees Komolika’s name on it and gets shocked. Priyanka tells Prerna that Komolika has once again taken away her daughter from her and reveals that Samidha is Sneha. Prerna gets shocked and Chandrika starts worrying about the consequences. Prerna begins to cry out of happiness. The episode ended here.

