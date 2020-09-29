'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 29 Written Update | Anurag Wants To Return Samidha

In the September 29 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika brings Samidha home. Nivedita and Mohini are annoyed. Anurag wants to return Samidha to Prerna. The latter is on her way to avenge Komolika’s wrongs against her.

Komolika brings Samidha home

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 29 episode begins with Komolika introducing Samidha as their other daughter. Anurag thanks her but Nivedita and Mohini get shocked why is Anurag agreeing to all this. Komolika tells them that Samidha was getting emotional and so she decided to adopt her. Anurag praises her saying she has done the right thing for the first time. Mohini says that Komolika should have asked them before adopting Samidha but Anurag asks them to keep quiet. Anurag begins to wonder that why would Komolika suddenly do this. Maybe so that Prerna does not get to meet her at the orphanage.

Prerna unleashes her wrath

Meanwhile, Prerna cries thinking her daughter is alive while Priyanka and Chandrika argue. Chandrika tries to leave but Prerna stops her and threatens her keeping Sneha away from her all this while. She also threatens to take her to the police station when Chandrika gives up crying. She reveals that Komolika had given her money to kill the baby and so Chandrika set the orphanage on fire. But she thought of keeping the baby as she will get more money out of it in the future. She told Komolika about Samidha’s truth and blackmailed her for money.

Prerna tells her that she should have just given her daughter back to her. Chandrika would have gotten more money. Now she is saved because of Priyanka and no one can save Komolika from her wrath. She drives to the Basu mansion and on the way, Mr Bajaj calls her. She tells everything to him and he says he will come along. But Prerna replies she will handle it alone.

Anurag decides to return Samidha

Later, Anurag brings Samidha to Diya’s room and asks who does she want to be her mother. Samidha replied Prerna and did not want Komolika to be her mother. Anurag apologises and promised her that he would take her to Prerna very soon. He thinks to himself that he will tell Komolika it was not right to adopt Samidha.

Meanwhile, Nivedita comes to Komolika and says they don’t want an orphan girl in their family. Komolika reveals that the girl is Sneha, Anurag and Prerna’s daughter. Nivedita gets shocked and asks how is this possible. Komolika replies that Samidha is Sneha and she got her home. Mohini asks again whether this was true and Komolika replies yes. Komolika also tells them that Anurag should not know this else he will give Samidha to Prerna. Just then Anurag enters the room and says yes he will return Samidha to Prerna. He asks Mohini and Nivedita to leave.

Komolika warns him not to be foolish. Anurag tells her that Prerna wanted to adopt Samidha. Komolika thinks to herself that Anurag did not hear the part where she revealed the truth about Sneha. Komolika screams and accepts that she had adopted Samidha to hurt Prerna. the episode ended here.

