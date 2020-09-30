'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 30 Written Update | Anurag Learns The Truth About Sneha

In the September 30 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna comes to Basu mansion. She threatens Anurag and Komolika. Anurag gets to know Samidha is Sneha. He leaves Komolika and the latter makes a new plan to kill Prerna.

Prerna comes seeking vengeance

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 30 episode begins with Anurag telling Komolika that he will not let her hurt Prerna. Just then Prerna comes and shouts out Komolika’s name. He goes to see and Nivedita says she will call the police. Prerna calls out to Samidha. Komolika asks Prerna to talk quietly and she asks where is Samidha.

Anurag comes and tells Prerna that he did not know anything. Komolika replies that it was he who asked her to adopt Samidha. Prerna asks them to return Samidha to her. She accuses Anurag of lying as he has asked Chandrika to return her daughter to her. Anurag admits that he had asked her to give Sneha back. Komolika gets shocked hearing this.

Prerna asks them again to return Samidha to her. Anurag knew that Samidha was Sneha yet he pretended and cried. Anurag gets shocked as well and asks if this was true. Komolika tells Prerna to solve the matter because she will not give up Samidha. Prerna threatens her that she will take back her daughter and ruin them both. Anurag handed over her daughter to the orphanage and Komolika paid Chandrika to burn down the place. But now they face her wrath. Anurag tries to tell her she is mistaken but Prerna leaves.

Anurag leaves Komolika

Komolika comments that Prerna always creates scenes wherever she goes. Anurag should be happy that she has reunited him with Sneha. Anurag gets angry and replies that he is breaking all her relations with her. Komolika says he cannot do this to her but Anurag asks her not to show her face again. Mohini and Nivedita look at the scene shocked while Anurag screams for Komolika to leave.

Anurag goes to Samidha and looks at her. He begins to recall his moments with her when she was a baby. Samidha asks if he is crying because she said she wanted Prerna. Anurag tells her that Prerna is her mother and she will tell her everything when they meet. Samidha asks if he will become her father while Prerna becomes her mother. Anurag cries even more hearing this. He asks her to call her ‘papa’ and she does.

Komolika’s new plan

Meanwhile, Komolika hires some men to kill Prerna. when they ask for money, she tells them that she wants his proof of her death. The men leave and later find Prerna driving. They follow her in a truck.

Komolika sees Mohini coming to her and asks what was she doing there. Mohini tells her that she has two options now, one is to kill Prerna and make sure she never comes back and the second is to leave the city. Komolika says she chooses the second option as she has planned her revenge on Prerna. She will murder Prerna but make it look like it was an accident. Mohini gets shocked and just then Anurag comes to her shouting. The episode ended here.

