'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' October 3 Written Update | Anurag And Prerna Are Finally Together

In the October 3 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag and Prerna reveal everything to one another. They come back to confront Komolika. The latter tries to kill Prerna but Mr Bajaj saves her and stabs Komolika killing her.

Anurag and Prerna get married again

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay October 3 episode begins with Anurag telling Prerna that he did not put sindoor on Komolika. She wanted to tell the world that they are husband and wife. Prerna asks about Diya and Anurag explains that when he was getting lost in alcohol, he asked Komolika to get him a daughter and that is when they adopted Diya. Now when Diya and Sneha will meet they will be happy.

Prerna then tells Anurag that even after eight years, she cannot live without him. She was angry but she still missed the moments they spent together. She also reveals how she did not get married to Mr Bajaj. Anurag replies he knew that she was incomplete without him but now they are together. He takes her to the temple and puts sindoor her on her head. They hold hands and take the ceremonial rounds together. They begin to recall their marriage which had also taken place in a similar temple, like this. They smile and hug each other.

Meanwhile, Moloy sees blood on Mohini’s forehead and asks her what happened. She replied Komolika. He then takes her away for dressing her wounds and Mohini begins to cry that Komolika always wronged them but she supported her. She did not understand who is the right girl for Anurag. But now she knows that Prerna is the right girl for him. Previously she just ran after money and neglected her children’s happiness in the process. But now Komolika will kill both Prerna and Anurag but they should do something about it. Moloy calms her down saying he will go to the police and Mohini says she will come along too.

Komolika wants to kill Prerna still now

In another scene, Komolika tells Mr Bajaj that they were sure they could separate Prerna and Anurag but they will never go away from each other. She can never see them together and so she has no other option but to kill her. She has paid some men to kill them. Mr Bajaj gets angry hearing this but just then Prerna and Anurag come back home. Nivedita and Anupam look on the scene.

Prerna sees Mr Bajaj and Komolika together while Mohini and Moloy also come there. Komolika gets shocked and says this is not happening. She screams why can’t Prerna just die. Prerna tells her that evil always loses. Komolika tells her not to play smart as Prerna is here just because of Mr Bajaj. He is just a pawn for her. She then picks up a knife and hides it behind her back. Komolika reveals then how she had killed Viraj and not Prerna but now she will kill her too. She charges towards Prerna to stab her.

Mr Bajaj and Komolika dies

However, Mr Bajaj comes in between and gets stabbed instead. He takes the knife from Komolika and stabs her too. Everyone gets shocked by seeing the scene. Komolika falls down dead. Prerna sees the blood on Mr Bajaj’s hand and shouts out to him. Anurag calls for an ambulance. Mr Bajaj tries to say something but Prerna says she has already forgiven him. Mr Bajaj makes Anurag promise that he will never leave Prerna and love Kuki as he loves Sneha. He then gives Prerna’s hands to Anurag and dies. Everyone cries for him and Mohini apologises to Moloy.

The happy family

A month later, Anurag asks Prerna to get him a towel but he keeps holding her hand. She tries to run away but he catches her. Just then Sneha enters the room and Anurag gets up seeing her. The three bicker among themselves and Sneha says Anurag troubles Prerna every day. They all have a pillow fight together and later Sneha hugs them. The final episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay ended here.

