'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Written Update Sept 12: Anurag Recalls How Prerna Saved Him

In the latest episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag Basu gives a presentation at his office. As his wallet slips and falls, he sees Prerna’s picture. It reminds him of Bajaj, whom he hates intensely. Meanwhile, Priyanka’s sister is busy holding the boxes when someone drops ice cream on her hand. Her wound appears, which comes to everybody’s notice.

Anurag remembers Prerna

Prerna visits the orphanage to meet Priyanka, and an employee expresses his gratitude to the former for saving the place. However, when Prerna asks about Priyanka, they reveal that she was not there. The employee goes to bring Priyanka’s sister. Hearing Prerna’s name, she remembers Komolika bad-mouthing Sneha’s mother. So, she starts wondering who the woman was.

On the other hand, Anurag’s car brake fails, and the vehicle comes to a halt. Baba asks him about his well-being. Anurag explains the situation to him and recalls how Prerna saved him in a similar condition. Basu mentions about realising how he wants to live for rectifying his mistakes. Anurag also hopes that his plans go well during Diwali. Motivated, he calls Bajaj and tells that his Sita would come back on Diwali, leaving the latter baffled.

As Prerna waits, Samidha appears and gives her a tight hug. They get excited as the latter fulfills her promise. She also hands over the papers to Priyanka. Later on, Badi Maasi reminisces how she promised Samidha to bring back her mother. However, Komolika is rejoicing all the achievements as Mohini brings sweets for her. The former finds Niveditha sad and asks what happened. But Mohini swoops in and avoids the conversation with an excuse.

Mohini scolds Niveditha for taking a lot of stress. She also assures that Prerna would take care of the kids. Mohini recalls how the duo struggled to make Basu City Project a success. Reminding of their efforts to get back on track with the reputation, she talks about Prerna’s photo on the magazine cover. Convinced with her pep talk, Niveditha takes a sigh of relief and thanks her.

Komolika appears again to ask about Niveditha’s mood. She asks the reason for her glowing face all of a sudden. Niveditha distracts her from the fact and reveals that she wants to throw a party and celebrate their success. To this, Komolika agrees and becomes elated.

Niveditha exits before unveiling that she has a surprise for her. On the other side, Badi Maasi thinks how close the mother-daughter duo is without even knowing about their relationship. She also calls it fate.

