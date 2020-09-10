'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 10 Written Update | Prerna Flaunts Her Success

In the September 10 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Prerna makes it to the cover of a magazine. She comes to the Basu mansion to flaunt her new success. Anurag confessed to Komolika that he still wants Prerna. Prerna gets ready to sign the papers.

Prerna’s achievements

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 10 episode begins with Mr Bajaj coming to Prerna’s room the next morning and showing her a magazine which features her as the cover girl. He tells her how the magazine is saying she is the new face of the real estate industry in Kolkata. Prerna gets excited and says she is going to the Basu house to show it to him.

Anurag still wants Prerna

At the Basu house, Komolika wonders to herself she is not being a good wife to Anurag so he is going after Prerna. Anurag comes to her and asks what happened and she tries to hug him. But Anurag pushes her away. He tells her how he was never interested in her at all and will never be. Komolika becomes angry and asks why is he still after a middle-class girl especially since she is married to Mr Bajaj now. She also calls Prerna a characterless woman.

Anurag gets furious and asks her to keep quiet. He asks her not to say a word against Prerna anymore. Komolika counters saying that Prerna is not the same girl anymore. She is a married woman now. Anurag tells her that when Komolika came into his life, even he was married to Prerna.

Meanwhile, Prerna is on her way to the Basu mansion. She thinks of making them fall to her feet and apologise for what they had done to her. She also thinks that she has to control her feelings and not fall weak in front of Anurag. She arrives and walks straight upstairs.

Prerna comes to flaunt her success

Prerna meets the Basu family. She tells them that even Anurag is not here, she can show them the magazine. Komolika smiles seeing it. Prerna says that the magazine article has written that she has destroyed Basu city. She is not a fool to give Komolika 51% shares in Bajaj city. Komolika warns her that now she will be responsible for the future of the orphanage children.

Mohini also says that Komolika is correct. The latter adds that she always gets what she wants and someday she will get the shares but for now the orphan children will have to suffer. Prerna tells her that she never said she won’t put her success before Samidha and is ready to sign the papers. Nivedita asks Komolika if she was actually going to blackmail Prerna at the expense of Samidha. Anurag will be furious if he gets to know it.

Komolika gets annoyed. She taunts Nivedita saying whether she asked for advice. She asks her to get the file. Prerna, meanwhile, taunts Mohini who is cooking. But Mohini replies that the work doesn’t count if she is doing it for her husband. Just then, Prerna’s eyes fall on a photo frame of Anurag, Komolika and Diya. She thinks to herself that looking at Anurag no one can ever guess the dark side to Anurag’s character. The episode ended here.

