'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 7 Written Update | Anurag And Prerna Are Rescued

In the September 7 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag tries to save Prerna. They get the door opened finally. Komolika gets angry when the doctor tells them that Anurag gave Prerna mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

Anurag tries to save Prerna

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 7 episode begins with Anurag asking for help. A man comes and tells him that the door is jammed. Anurag asks him to call a doctor. The man leaves. Anurag tries to keep Prerna warm by rubbing her hands together. He also checks her pulse.

Meanwhile, Komolika is looking for Anurag. She asks Mohini and Nivedita but they have not seen Anurag. Just then the man comes and tells them that the door to the storeroom is locked and Anurag and Prerna are locked inside. Komolika asks him where is the place and he takes her there.

Inside the storeroom, Anurag keeps shouting for help. He thinks that at this stage, Prerna’s oxygen level will go down. He gives her mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. A little later Prerna regains her consciousness and looks at him. She moves away and screams why did Anurag come so close to her. Anurag thanks God and says he was glad he could save her. He was very scared for her.

Prerna accuses Anurag saying, he is not her Anurag. He has signed papers to destroy the orphanage. He tries to tell her that he did not do it. Prerna counters that she had seen his signatures and he must have done this to hurt her and Samidha. Anurag continues to say that he did not order the demolition but Prerna keeps on accusing him. He screams out whether Prerna thinks he has done it. Just then Prerna faints again.

Prerna and Anurag are rescued

Komolika, Shivani and others come to the storeroom door. Shivani asks Mahesh to open the door. Everyone enters and sees Anurag holding Prerna. They get them out and Anurag carries Prerna to her room. A doctor comes to check on her and also asks Anurag to put on something warm. The doctor asks to heat up the room. He also tells that because of Anurag’s resuscitation Prerna got saved. He gives her an injection and asks them not to worry.

Komolika gets jealous

However, hearing this, Komolika gets angry. She goes after Anurag and he asks her how is Prerna. She gets even angrier and starts to scream how dare he asks such a thing to her. Anurag goes to meet Prerna but Veena does not let him. As he turns to go, Veena thanks him for respecting her wishes. Meanwhile, Shivani leaves to get soup for Prerna and Komolika comes to meet her. The latter tells that she is glad Prerna is alive. Prerna replies that Komolika would have been glad if she had died instead. Komolika, however, asks her to move on and picks up a knife menacingly. The episode ended here.

