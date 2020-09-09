'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 9 Written Update | Anurag Thinks About Prerna

In the September 9 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag and Prerna think of each other. Komolika thinks about making Prerna pay for what she is doing to her. Shivani thinks Anurag was so worried about Prerna, he must care for her.

Samidha takes care of Prerna

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 9 episode begins with Samidha giving the shawl to Prerna. She asks her to get well soon. She also sees Prerna feeling cold and rubs her hands. Prerna asks Samidha if she can stay for some time, which she obliges. But Samidha says she will go away now and come back later. Prerna thinks to herself that Komolika knows Samidha is close to her.

Anurag and Prerna think about each other

Meanwhile, in the Kasautii Zindagii Kay sept 9 episode, Anurag thinks of Prerna and recalls her words. He prays to God to show him the correct path. Prerna, on the other hand, also thinks of him. She wonders that although Anurag has said he saved her for the deal, she feels they are getting closer again. Anurag thinks that Prerna’s hatred has mostly come from her anger because she thinks he has cheated her. Prerna, however, wonders that Anurag might hurt her again.

Komolika enters Anurag’s room just then and requests to talk to him. But Anurag leaves saying he does not want to talk to her. On the other hand, Mr Bajaj visits Prerna’s room and asks why was the room so cold. He orders for a heater. Prerna asks if he was angry since he missed the flight. Mr Bajaj replies 'no' but he does not like some things. Prerna smiles and asks him to rest. Mr Bajaj tells her that he is becoming a better person because of her. He then leaves.

Anurag realises his mistake

Meanwhile, Anurag thinks about Prerna and cries. He says that he was ready to accept his fate but now he cannot bear the pain anymore. He made a very big mistake but now he cannot ask her to come back into his life. Komolika looks at him and thinks that Anurag never tried to come close to her for the last eight years but he kissed Prerna at the party. She wished Sneha did not die in the fire so she could use her against Prerna.

Kuki, meanwhile, thinks about what Kaushik told her. She thinks that she does not know what she would say to him. Just then Kaushik calls her. He asks after Prerna and Kuki tells him that Prerna is fine. He then ends the calls. Shivani also thinks about Anurag and Prerna and tells Veena how Anurag was so worried for her. Veena asks her not to talk about Anurag to Prerna. She tells her that Mr Bajaj is Prerna’s husband now. The episode ends here.

