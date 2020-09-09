'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 8 Written Update: Komolika Offers A Deal To Prerna

In the September 8 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika offers a business deal with Prerna in exchange for saving the orphanage. Prerna thinks Anurag has made the deal. Later, Anurag accuses Komolika of ordering the demolition of the orphanage. They argue and Anurag asks Komolika to prove her innocence.

Komolika makes a business offer

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 8 episode begins with Komolika taunting Prerna saying she is only cutting an apple with the knife. She tells that Anurag had saved her so that she gives Basus 50% share of the Bajaj city else the orphans will lose their homes. Komolika asks her to think about Samidha. If the orphanage is demolished, the government will move them to another city. She asks Prerna to call her when she has decided.

Meanwhile, Samidha asks about Prerna to Anurag and the latter tries to calm her down. He asks her to get a shawl to keep her warm. Samidha then tells him that she was worried about him too. Anurag then recalls what Prerna said and wonders if he had signed the papers by mistake.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 7 Written Update | Anurag And Prerna Are Rescued

Prerna thinks about Anurag

Inside the room, Prerna thinks of Anurag and also recalls Mr Bajaj’s warning. In a flashback, the latter was warning her about Anurag and how he had hurt her. Prerna thinks that Anurag has now come after her weakness, that is Samidha. She admonishes herself that how could she not see that Anurag wants to snatch everything from her. He must have sent Komolika to her with the offer.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 5 Written Update | Komolika Helps Ronit

Komolika and Anurag quarrel

Komolika, meanwhile, thinks to herself that Prerna will give away their shares and will become poor once again. However, she needs to school her husband who keeps going after Prerna. She stops Anurag and accuses him of going after Prerna whenever he gets a chance. They are married now and still he was sitting close to Prerna inside the storeroom. He is ruining their marriage for just a girl. Anurag loses his patience and shouts at her. He tells her that she has a dirty mind but Komolika counters saying it was he who kissed Prerna. Anurag agrees to her saying he will do it again if Prerna gets into a similar situation again.

Komolika tells Anurag they will go home and talk. He tells her that if there is Karma then she will pay for her wrongdoings soon. He also tells her that it was she who ordered the orphanage to be destroyed. Komolika lies and asks why would she do it. She tells him that Prerna must have told him this because she is jealous of her. But she has changed and did not do anything wrong. She was just upset seeing the two of them together. Anurag grabs Komolika’s face and says that he knows her for eight years now so she can make up a story for someone else. Komolika asks him to trust her but Anurag interrupts her saying how could she do it. Komolika tries to tell him he is wrong but Anurag grabs her hand asks her to prove him wrong. They leave in his car. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay Sept 8 episode ends here.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 3 Written Update | Anurag Wants To Tell Prerna The Truth

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 4 Written Update | Anurag And Prerna Get Locked Again

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.