'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 15 Written Update | Anurag Turns On His Sleuthing Skills

In the September 15 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag hopes to find out the truth about Nivedita and Komolika. He makes plans to play detective. Prerna is anxious about Mr Bajaj’s reaction when she will tell him about the company papers.

Chandrika is hiding a lot of information

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 15 episode begins with Samidha calling Prerna to have ice-cream. Priyanka asks Chandrika why did she lie to Prerna and she replied that she couldn’t think properly when Prerna started questioning her. Priyanka wonders why is Chandrika not saying the truth and what does she have to hide.

Kaushik helps Kuki

Meanwhile, Kuki’s car breaks down and Kaushik comes to help her. He asks her to start the car after he tinkers a bit with it. But the car still does not start. Kaushik calls a mechanic but he said he will come after 45 minutes. Kuki wonders out loud what will she do in the meantime. Kaushik suggests a few places but Kuki says she will wait for the mechanic. Kaushik leaves to drink tea.

Komolika bullies Nivedita

On the other hand, Komolika approaches Nivedita and the latter gets scared. Komolika asks her to get the papers. Nivedita replies that she had kept them safe but Anurag might be able to find out. Komolika tells her that she can give it either to Prerna or him, it does not matter. She asks Nivedita to thank her for letting her stay in the house and giving her a position in the company. Meanwhile, Anurag makes a call to find out about the papers. He wonders how Nivedita lied to him for Komolika’s benefits.

Prerna is scared of her husband

In the Sharma house, Prerna comes back home and goes to Veena. She tells her how she is scared of Mr Bajaj’s reaction at giving away her shares to Basus. But she had to save the orphanage for Samidha’s sake. Veena smiles but says that there should be no secrets between husband and wife.

Kaushik loves Kuki

In the Basu mansion, Komolika gets a gift for Kaushik. But she smells perfume from Kaushik asks him about him. He confesses that he loves Kuki. When Komolika asks who is she, Kaushik replies Kuki Bajaj. She asks him to propose to her right away and he tells that he has a surprise in mind for her.

Anurag’s sleuthing game is on

Meanwhile, Anurag recalls that Komolika was hiding the file and so he needs to check every inch of the room. Nivedita asks Moloy to take his daily dose of medicines on time. Anurag comes to them and suggests that everyone is looking so happy so they should have a family dinner. He thinks to himself that while they are in the living room, he will get a chance to look at the papers. Mohini agrees to Anurag’s suggestion. The episode ends here.

