'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 16 Written Update | Anurag Finds The Papers

In the September 16 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Anurag makes a plan to fool Komolika and find the papers. He pretends to care for her. Everyone gets suspicious of his behaviour.

Anurag has a new plan

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 16 episode begins with Anurag telling his family that he will convince Komolika and bring her down for dinner. He goes to her and apologises for talking rudely. Komolika takes up the bait. She smiles and says he got some sense into him now. Anurag agrees and tries to praise her. She asks him why is he being so nice to her suddenly.

Anurag gets worried thinking Komolika is smart and will understand he is trying to fool her. He tells her that Prerna always insults him and misunderstands him. He asks her to come down for dinner. Komolika wonders to herself that finally she has worked her magic over Anurag and made him hers. They down to have dinner with the rest of the family.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 15 Written Update | Anurag Turns On His Sleuthing Skills

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 14 Written Update | Anurag Doubts Komolika & Nivedita

Everyone gets suspicious about Anurag’s behaviour

During the dinner, Anurag becomes extremely sweetly with Komolika. Moloy wonders what is up with Anurag. Komolika also wonders the same thing but she decides to enjoy his attention. Moloy suggests they go have a drink. Mohini comes and asks her what is wrong with Anurag. Komolika tells her that Anurag’s ego was hurt when she told him that Prerna came to insult. Nivedita replies that this is not the case rather Anurag is plotting something.

Moloy comes to Anurag and asks him what is happening. Anurag replies that he just wants Komolika to feel happy. Anurag serves food to Komolika but drops some on his clothes accidentally. He excuses himself to go and change. Nivedita wonders to herself that Anurag is surely looking for the papers. But she cannot tell him anything else Komolika start doubting her.

Upstairs, Anurag locks the door to the room and begins to check the folders. He checks everything thoroughly. Meanwhile, Moloy taunts Komolika saying she keeps busy with games and corrects to say ‘work’. Komolika gets annoyed and gets up to look for Anurag. Mohini starts arguing with Moloy.

Anurag finds the papers

Anurag, meanwhile, gets the papers from behind the frame with his and Komolika’s picture. He checks them and finds Prerna’s signature on it. He wonders how could she behave foolishly. He calls her. On the other hand, Prerna goes to answer her phone but Shivani comes to her saying Mr Bajaj is calling her. Prerna wonders to herself that he might be angry and hurt that she gave away the company to Anurag. Meanwhile, Anurag wonders why Prerna is not answering the call. He vows to sort the mess out for Prerna’s sake. The episode ended here.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 11 Written Update | Prerna Signs The Deal

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 10 Written Update | Prerna Flaunts Her Success

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.