'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 18 Written Update | Kuki Loves Kaushik

In the September 18 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kaushik gets caught by the principal and Mr Bajaj comes to know about Kuki’s rustication. Chandrika shows Samidha to Komolika. She makes a deal to keep mum about it in exchange for money.

Komolika sees Sneha

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 18 episode begins with Chandrika planning to get some more money from Komolika using Sneha as an excuse. Komolika visits her and asks her to show Sneha. Chandrika brings her to Samidha’s room and points towards her. Komolika gets shocked as Chandrika explained how they had renamed her because she was about to get adopted by another family. Komolika agrees that Samidha indeed looks like Sneha.

Kaushik gets caught

Meanwhile, Mr Bajaj apologises to Kuki for getting angry. Later when Prerna asks her, Kuki replies that she had lied to her father. She is in love with the boy that Mr Bajaj saw and she knows that he likes her too. Prerna smiles and says they should celebrate. Kuki reveals that it is Kaushik, Anurag’s nephew. Prerna thinks for a moment before replying that she likes Kaushik and thinks he is a good guy. Kuki feels happy that Prerna approved her choice.

In the college, Kaushik and Monu were out to gather proof that Kuki did not cheat in the exams. However, they get caught by the guard. But Kaushik tickles him and they run away. But still, they caught by the other guards and the principal comes there. The latter gets very angry and says that Anurag will be informed about the matter.

Komolika and Chandrika’s deal

Meanwhile, Komolika tells Chandrika that Prerna should never know that Samidha is Sneha. Chandrika asks for more money in order to keep the secret. But she gets a slap from Komolika and warns her about telling Prerna. Chandrika replies that she has proved her loyalty towards Komolika by telling her about it rather than Prerna. Komolika agrees to pay her ₹15 lakhs.

Just then Samidha comes there. Chandrika asks why did she wake up and the girl replied she heard some loud noise. Chandrika says it was only firecrackers and asks her to sleep. Komolika tells Chandrika that she will send the money the next day. Samidha overhears them and begins to wonder what are they talking about. Komolika receives Anurag’s calls just then who asks her where is she. She tells him that she is coming home.

Mr Bajaj knows everything

Later, Mr Bajaj gets a call from the principal. She tells him that everything and Mr Bajaj gets shocked. She also informs him that Prerna knew about Kuki’s being expelled as she had come to college. But now they have Kaushik and they are sure Kuki leaked the exam questions. Prerna comes there and asks what happened. Mr Bajaj hands her the phone and shouts for Kuki.

Prerna asks the principal what was the matter and she tells her to bring Kuki right then to the college. Kaushik was caught and now they need to sort out the matter. After the call ends, Prerna tells that they have to go to college. Mr Bajaj gets furious and asks why was he not informed about Kuki being expelled. Prerna replies that she did not tell him because she was sure Kuki can never do such a thing. Mr Bajaj counters that the boy was stealing papers from the principal’s cabin and this proves that Kuki was in it too. The episode ended here.

