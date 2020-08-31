'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 31 Written Update: The Day Of Shivani & Ronit's Mehendi

In the August 31 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika and Ronit talk about their plans against Mr Bajaj and Prerna. The day of Mehendi arrives and the Basus come over. Komolika tricks Priyanka into thinking Anurag wants to destroy the ashram.

Komolika and Ronit talk about their plan

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay August 31 episode began with Komolika and Ronit praising each other’s efforts in the plan. She tells him that he is making sacrifices for her by marrying Shivani. Ronit replies saying he trusts her because she supported him. He wonders out loud to Komolika that they could have asked Mr Bajaj for money. Whether she asked for the CEO position in his company to create problems for Mr Bajaj. Komolika asks him not to worry since she will not let the profits getaway.

On the day of Mehendi

In the Sharma house, Suman gets Mehendi for Shivani. Everyone seems happy and making merry when Prerna gets Mr Bajaj’s call. Veena asks her if everything is alright. Prerna replies that his flight got cancelled so he cannot come. Just then Samidha comes. Prerna asks her to put Mehendi but she declines to say she has to help her maasi. Veena hugs Samidha.

Just then the Basus come and Veena gets displeased thinking how she dislikes them but has to respect them for the sake of Shivani. She argues with Mohini while Komolika gives the Mehendi. Moloy and Kuki get talking and recall how one could not walk then and the other could not talk. They get talking some more until Kaushik interrupts them.

Komolika dupes Priyanka

Priyanka, meanwhile, comes and tries to talk to Komolika. She tells her to ask Anurag not to demolish the orphanage. Komolika lies that she had tried to talk Anurag out of it but he does want to listen. She asks after Samidha. Priyanka replies she is fine but she herself cannot understand what is wrong with Anurag. Komolika advises her not to talk to Anurag about it since he might get irritated and do something worse in his anger. Priyanka thanks her for explaining the situation. Komolika thinks to herself that Anurag will come to know at the right time.

Samidha makes Anurag recall the past

On the other hand, Anurag sees Samidha decorating. He helps Kajal and she thanks him and leaves. He then tells Samidha that she likes the designs done by her and is proud of her. She gets hurt just then and asks him to tie a handkerchief around her wound. He sees the handkerchief and asks about the colour. Samidha tells that red is her favourite colour. She also recalls how she was wrapped in a rec chunri while being dropped off at the ashram. Anurag begins to remember his past. The episode ends here.

