'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' August 28 Written Update | Will Prerna Save The Ashram?

In the August 28 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Komolika asks the man-in-charge to go ahead with the demolition. Prerna learns from her lawyer that Anurag owns the ashram land and now he wishes to build a mall there. She comes to the Basu mansion to confront him but is met with Komolika and the two challenge each other.

Komolika covers for Anurag

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay August 28 episode began with Komolika receiving a call from one Mr Rohitash who wishes to speak to Anurag. When Komolika asked him to tell her, he asked if Anurag is sure he wants to demolish the Ashram because many orphan children live there. Komolika asks him to go ahead. She also asks him if he has started the demolition to which he replied yes. Satisfied, Komolika disconnects the call and thinks that this will surely hurt Prerna.

Prerna gets a lawyer’s advice

Meanwhile, Prerna tells everyone that her lawyer is coming. Samidha cries that she wants her home and Prerna consoles her. The lawyer comes and tells Prerna that he has sent a letter to the municipal commissioner and appealed in the court too. Prerna asks who’s behind all this and he replies Anurag owns the land. Prerna gets shocked. Priyanka also gets shocked and asks how can Anurag do this since he is such a good man and he donates every year to their orphanage.

The lawyer tells them that the Basus are planning to make a mall there but the orphanage covers half their land. Anurag can do anything since he is the owner. Priyanka wonders that there might be some personal reason behind this decision. Prerna thinks that Anurag might be hurting Samidha to indirectly hurt her. Prerna says out loud that she wants Anurag to answer her.

Prerna and Komolika’s face-off

Prerna comes to the Basu mansion and shouts for Anurag. Mohini gets annoyed at her and recalls Komolika’s words to stay out of their matter. Hence she leaves. Prerna comes to the bedroom and asks where is Anurag. Komolika asks her to get out. Prerna keeps asking for Anurag. Komolika tells her that Anurag told her he was playing with Prerna since it was fun to see her broken.

Komolika continues that Anurag wanted to make a mall but Prerna snatched away the land. She tried to reason with Anurag but he has become cold-hearted. Prerna replies that Komolika is also involved in this surely. Komolika agrees that they were in it together but she asks what is the status of the ashram currently if the building has been demolished yet. Prerna defends that she has stopped the men and she will protect the orphan children. Komolika wars her that she can do anything she wants but the building will be destroyed. Prerna says she accepts the challenge and leaves. The episode ended here.

