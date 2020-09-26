'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 26 Written Update | Prerna Tells Anurag About Sneha

In the September 26 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kaushik makes a plan to propose to Kuki and locks themselves inside the college library. But his plan fails miserably with Kuki ending up in the hospital. Prerna, meanwhile, tells Anurag the truth about Sneha.

Kaushik’s plan to propose Kuki

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay September 26 episode begins with Priyanka trying to cover up her slip up. She thinks to herself that once Samidha is adopted by Prerna she will tell her the truth. Just then, Prerna receives a call from Anushka who asks her to come to college. She tells that Kaushik had taken Kuki to the library and locked the door. Prerna calls Anurag and tells him the matter. Anurag tries to reassure Prerna saying Kaushik is not a bad person. He asks her to calm down and focus on her driving. Prerna warns him that if anything happens to Kuki, she won’t spare Anurag.

Inside the college library, Kaushik apologises for the situation but Kuki begins to scold him. Kaushik tells her that it is alright if she does not believe him but she cannot say that he does not love her. He is feeling this for the first time and although he used to get irritated by her, she is now important to him. He cannot live without her.

Meanwhile, Prerna and Anurag arrive at the same place. She asks him if asked Kaushik to lock Kuki to hurt Prerna. Anurag gets angry and asks if she has gone mad. He was not the one to destroy the orphanage rather he has always supported her. He has gone against his family and business interests to help her. He can never even think of hurting her as he cares for her. Just then Anushka comes there and asks the two of them to go inside with her.

Kaushik’s plan fails

Inside the library, Kuki retorts that she does not believe Kaushik still and turns to go. But she slips on the stairs and grabs a rack to steady herself. But the books fall on her head and she faints. Kaushik gets shocked and rushes towards her and sees blood. He lifts her and takes her out just when Prerna and Anurag come there. Kaushik tells them that he needs to take Kuki to the hospital right away.

In the hospital, while Kuki gets treated Prerna shouts at Anurag for Kuki’s condition. But Kaushik begins to panic and blame himself for the situation. Anurag hugs him to calm him down while Prerna realises her mistake. Just then Anurag gets an urgent call and he leaves. Kaushik worries that Kuki will not understand her but Prerna assures him that Kuki will come around eventually.

Anurag learns the truth

Meanwhile, Komolika calls Anurag and asks him to come home fast. Prerna was passing him just then while talking on the phone with Priyanka. He overhears her talking about adoption and asks about it. Prerna taunts him saying she wants to shower love on her daughter but she is not there. Anurag gets shocked and Prerna tells him it is because of him. Anurag asks how and she explained how she found that Sneha had died. Prerna begins to cry and tells him that he was the one who gave up Sneha to the orphanage which caught fire, killing their daughter. Anurag also starts crying thinking about Sneha and tells Prerna that he did not know this. He hugs her and they cry together. The episode ended here.

