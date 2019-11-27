Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Updates For Nov 27: Prerna Tells Anurag About Komolika

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the older version, which was as popular as the new one if not more. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

What happened today on Kasautii Zindagii Kay episode

The November 27 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Shivani telling Prerna that she had seen Sonalika doing the ritual for Ronit so they should leave now. But Prerna said that they needed to confront her about it. They found Ronit talking to Sonalika who was telling her that Shanaya’s parents were mighty impressed on meeting her. Komolika was then going to leave but Prerna came out and slapped her saying that she will expose Komolika’s truth.

Komolika countered Prerna’s charges saying she was Shanaya’s friend and Ronit was only helping her. She feigned ignorance on any knowledge of Komolika. But Prerna kept on pushing Komolika and the latter finally accepted. But she warned Prerna that she cannot go and tell it to the Basu family. Saying this Komolika left and Prerna tried to follow her. Ronit caught her but Shivani hit Ronit on the head. Komolika came back to see Ronit lying on the floor but before she could say anything, Prerna and Shivani pushed her and left, locking the brother-sister inside. Komolika and Ronit broke down the door and rushed after the sisters.

Shivani and Prerna drove towards the Basu house but Komolika and Ronit caught up. Komolika swerved her car to another short route. They saw Prerna driving towards them and Ronit asked Komolika to slow down or he would not be able to shoot Prerna. Instead, Komolika drove fast and hit Prerna’s car. Shivani and Ronit fainted on the impact while Komolika held her hurting head. However, Shivani regained her consciousness and made Prerna leave in an auto to go and tell the truth to the Basus. Komolika meanwhile got down from the car and hit Shivani on the head with a rod.

Prerna reached the Basu house and shouted Anurag’s name. Mohini came out and Prerna told her that Sonalika is Komolika. She had confessed that she underwent plastic surgery. Komolika reached the Basu house too and said that Prerna was lying to snatch Anurag from her. Mohini and Komolika tried to stop her from going to Anurag’s room but Prerna escaped.

She asked Anurag if he trusted her to which the latter replied with a yes. Prerna told Anurag everything from the past how Komolika’s body was never found and they were about to get married. She also told him that Komolika came back into their lives as Sonalika to ruin their happiness. Prerna asked Anurag to trust her. Meanwhile, Mohini and Komolika kept shouting from outside the closed door. Anurag opened the door to them and Mohini started accusing Prerna that she was making up stories. Komolika asked Prerna to leave but Anurag spoke up saying Prerna would not leave. He called Komolika by her name saying it was enough. The episode ended here.

