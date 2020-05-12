Parth Samthaan And Niti Taylor From 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan' Reunite For A Fun Video; Watch

Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor are hands down one of the highly popular and most-loved on-screen pairs of MTV after they starred together in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. Their characters from the show, Manik and Nandini have hundreds of fan pages on social media who still go gaga over their chemistry in the show. Recently, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's fans wanted both Parth and Niti to go live together with them to cherish the good old days. Although the duo did not go live with the fans, they also did not disappoint them as they treated them with a TikTok duet later.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan's Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor reunite for a TikTok duet

The third season of MTV's highly popular youth-show Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan ended in May 2018. Ever since then, the fans of the show have been eagerly waiting to see the lead actors of the show, Parth aka Manik and Niti aka Nandini to share the screen space again. Therefore, the duo recently decided to treat their fans by collaborating for a TikTok video wherein Parth is seen taking cues from Niti on how to dance. The on-screen couple decided to twin as both of them rocked black outfits in the video. Check it out below. Later, Parth also shared the TikTok video on his Instagram handle and captioned it,

"Well learning to dance is easy .. almost @nititaylor

#tiktok #dance"

Their fans, who widely refer to them as "Manan", soon went gaga over the TikTok and expressed their emotions in the comment section of the post. While one of the fans pages commented writing, "OO god..... this made my day, loved it" another fan wrote, "Love to see u both together in any way". Furthermore, One user could not believe her eyes as she wrote, "I THINK I MIGHT BE LIVING IN A DREAMLAND"

In a recent live interaction with an online portal, Niti Taylor spoke about working with Parth Samthaan if gotten the opportunity to by saying that she would definitely want to collaborate with Parth and take up the offer. However, after the massive success of all three seasons of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, there have been a lot of speculations made about its fourth season. But, no official announcement about the same has been made as of yet.

