Parth Samthaan Travels Back To His Hometown To Pune Amid Lockdown

The ongoing coronavirus lockdown has evidently caused a strain on the lives of millions of people including celebrities and television personalities. The ongoing lockdown has forced people living away from their homes to stay where they are and not commute to their hometowns amid the coronavirus lockdown to flatten the virus' curve.

Now, it is revealed that actor Parth Samthaan, who plays the character of Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay recently took to his Instagram stories and posted a video where he could be seen walking on an airport wearing a face shield. It was later revealed that Parth was travelling back to Pune, which is his hometown. Check out details below -

Parth Samthaan travels back to Pune

As per reports, Parth Samthaan has been stuck in Mumbai for over two months due to the coronavirus lockdown. Various speculation came forward when the actor posted a video from the airport as is fans were curious to know where Parth Samthaan was traveling during an ongoing lockdown.

It was reportedly confirmed by Parth Samthaan himself that he was traveling back to his hometown to Pune. Since then, the actor also shared a number of photos on his Instagram where he is enjoying a scrumptious Eid meal, presumably from his home in Pune.

On the other hand, actor Parth Samthaan has been making major headlines for his collaborations with former co-star Niti Taylor for making funny TikTok videos. Parth and Niti Taylor featured together in a show called Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan in which the two actors were paired opposite to each other. Their on-screen pairing was loved immensely by fans of the show who have also been vocal about bringing the on-screen couple back with the fourth season.

In one of the videos featuring Parth and Niti, two of them can be seen enacting a scene out of the hit television series friends. Niti essayed the character of Rachel and Parth on the other hand, could be seen enacting the role of joey. Whereas in the second video posted by the duo, Parth and Niti can be seen shaking a leg. Check out videos of Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor below -

