Prateik Babbar Remembers Mother Smita Patil On 34th Death Anniversary: 'She Is Me'

On the day of late Bollywood actor Smita Patil's 34th death anniversary, son Prateik Babbar shared a portrait of his mother with his photo combined in a frame. Sharing the pic, he wrote, "she is me," followed by a heart. While he limited the comments, Juhi Babbar Sonii, and others dropped endearing comments on his post. Apart from this, he penned a lengthy emotional note for his mother.

Prateik Babbar remembers his late mother

Prateik then shared a note with a black and white picture of her on Instagram. He wrote, "34 years ago today my mother left us. over the years.. iv tried to imagine & create the perfect image of her.. in my mind & heart.. we’ve arrived at a very special place.. a very precious place.. now.. she’s the perfect mother.. the perfect woman.. the perfect role model.. the apple of every little boys eye.. that perfect mother every little boy idolises.. & wants to grow up to be like.. the one that will never leave your side.. & stay with you.. #4ever.. till the end of time.. & every year.. she grows younger.. with me.. she’s 65 years young now.. she will continue to live with me.. within me.. to infinity.. & beyond..my beautiful.. mama queen.. my reason.. numero uno.. my #superstar #legend. rest in #love.. in #power.. in #paradise."

Also Read | Fourth Digital Protest For Sushant: Shekhar Suman, Shweta Singh Kirti, & Others Join

Soon, Ali Fazal, Ayesha Shroff, Anup Soni, Rohan Mehra, and several others remembered the late star, Smita Patil. Fans in huge numbers also sent some love to Prateik on Smita Patil's death anniversary.

Also Read | Remo D'Souza Along With Dharmesh, Salman, Puneet & Others To Grace 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

In a career spanning 15 years, Smita Patil worked in many films. Some of her notable work is in movies like Bhumika, Namak Halaal, Mandi, Mirch Masala, among others. The actor passed away at the age of 31. It was on her 64th birth anniversary when Prateik Babbar penned yet another heartfelt note for his mother. He posted a monochrome picture of his mom and wrote, "happy birthday to my gorgeous lady."

Also Read | Remo D'Souza Is 'recovering', Says Actor-dancer Raghav Juyal

Prateik made his debut in Bollywood with the 2008 film, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na. Last seen in Four More Shots Please! Season 2, Babbar is prepping up for his yet-to-be-titled Netflix project. Reportedly, he will also be seen in the upcoming outing Mumbai Saga.

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor Gets Nostalgic As She Remembers Dance Number 'Husn Hai Suhana' With Govinda

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.