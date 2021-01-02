‘Why Are You Dressed Like That?’: 2020's Last Big Meme Fest Takes Internet By Storm

An onslaught of the new meme trend posing a popular family question 'Why are you dressed like that' has taken Twitter by storm. Officially the last of 2020, the meme features hilarious relatable question thrown in the way of every teenager before they stepped out of homes for a get-together, or had probably made it to a family dinner table, with guests gawking at the 'awkward' outfit. 'why are you dressed like that,' is a statement familiar to the Indian households, hurled whenever a member's attire mismatched the occasion.

A trend sparked by the Twitter user Jade featured two images side-by-side. The first image portrayed a group of startled relatives watching the person in the image alongside, bewildered, as they find the outfit of the person in image two 'unsuitable'. The comical Twitter trend evoked sentiments among the netizens as they joked about the traditional extended family norms for questioning the ensembles that they truly thought were 'normal'. Users have now taken to their Twitter accounts to share photos of their questionable outfits and the nagging depiction of a family member or relatives aghast by the appearance.

“why are you

dressed like that” “like what” pic.twitter.com/HxNibuSd4x — jade (@nternetgirl) December 15, 2020

Last 'big trend' of 2020

Several Indian Twitter users and those overseas jumped the wagon to recreate the iconic meme shared by Jade. This sparked the last big meme trend of 2020 online as memes poured in with images that read "why are you dressed like that" formatted to caption the first image, and "like what?" was captioned as the second. Jade's tweet alone amassed more than 35k retweets and 265.9k likes.

"Like when you just got out of a funeral that u weren’t invited to but still go and then you fell down the raining waters and jumped in the pond basically," a Twitter user wrote, joking about the appearance of the individual on the second image shared by Jade. "Literally me," another said, relating. "Literally when i went in the pub so you're a goth now, leave me alone," one other commented. "Me when I wear nyx stone fox liquid lipstick," another agreed. "I felt this," said one other. Several Twitter users have now shared funny memes adding their own version of twists to the hilarious stories.

This was for a family christening years ago. Bottom left pic.twitter.com/z71eH6Hw5L — JugnubbinTheBoneKing (@ForcefulAdopter) December 16, 2020

"why are you

dressed like that" "like what" pic.twitter.com/razDRv58oe — larri (@larrayxo) January 1, 2021

“why are you

dressed like that” “like what” pic.twitter.com/JE5dLzPhDc — Super SAIYAJIN Kaiser (@kaiser_iscursed) December 25, 2020

"why are you dressed like that"

"like what" pic.twitter.com/9IpvhFFM68 — Muppet|Amber Wolf (@MuscularMuppet) December 25, 2020

"why are you

dressed like that" "like what" pic.twitter.com/TTM80I9Qse — unità (@_psycho_circus_) December 28, 2020

"Why are you

dressed like that?" "Like what?" #WW84 pic.twitter.com/g2hjAvMbun — s h a r o n (@_intro_8) December 28, 2020

“why are you

dressed like that?” “like what?” pic.twitter.com/0HrdqIQR1A — best of diana (@dianaofhearts) December 24, 2020

“why are you “like what?”

dressed like that?” pic.twitter.com/jEFucw1zHO — HKS (@hargunks185) December 26, 2020

"why are you

dressed like that" "like what" pic.twitter.com/U9t1qPCn5b — tiny taehyun (@littletyun) January 1, 2021

