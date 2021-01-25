Kashmera Shah Showcases Shopping Trip With Arti Singh, Calls It A ‘mad’ One

Kashmera Shah recently shared a fun Reel of her shopping spree with sister-in-law Arti Singh. The clip showed Shah running towards Arti Singh, who is seen perched on a shelf. Seeing a cart full of materials, Kashmera cried out for them to stop and move towards billing. Singh retorted back saying they are not yet done.

“Lights”, she said with a laugh. Kashmera Shah looked toward the camera saying, “check my pulse” and burst into laughter. Singh came to the forefront saying that Shah was just pretending as she was building a new house for herself.

The Bigg Boss 13 fan favourites have a knack for keeping their fans involved in their lives. Shah was seen asking her followers to choose between two potential outfits for the day earlier this week on an Instagram live session. The shopping Reel looks like a fun manner to let the fans know that Shah was building a new home for herself and her husband, Krushna Abhishek.

Kashmera Shah and Arti Singh's relation highlighted through reality show

When Kashmeera Shah entered the Bigg Boss 13 home, she caused quite the stir. She had come in guns ablaze to defend her sister-in-law. Shah bravely pointed out the flaws that each contestant had and did not shy away from a confrontation. Kashmera Shah's family was everything to her, she said, and she would not stand down without a fight to defend her loved one's.

Shah also acted as a proponent for Singh’s relationship with Siddharth Shukla. Shehnaaz Gill, who was also linked with Shukla, was not happy with the arrival of Shah to the house. Shah told Gill that fans were no longer interested in seeing her and Siddharth Shukla together but rather Arti Singh and Shukla were whom the people wanted to see together.

Arti Singh was one of the contestants on the show who brought out the delicate issues of anxiety and depression. She opened up about suffering from depression for years and had a panic attack while filming. The vulnerability with which she conducted herself on the show made Singh a fan favourite even after the show came to an end. Singh has gone on to use her platform to speak about mental health issues and break the taboo around it. She keeps her followers in the loop and we see both Kashmera and Arti turning up on each others’ feed from time to time.

