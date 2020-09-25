Sidharth Shukla Shares A Profoundly Philosophical Tweet; Leaves Fans Impressed

Television actor Sidharth Shukla is known to be quite active on social media. The Bigg Boss 13 winner has come up with a very thoughtful tweet today that has been garnering fans' attention. Take a look.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Indulges In A Fun Banter With Paparazzi On Meeting Shehnaaz Gill; Watch

Sidharth Shukla’s Twitter Post

What you do today decides your future......You only live once make it count.....Live like a Lion even if that is for a day rather than living the rest of your life like a sheep ... — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) September 25, 2020

Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter handle a few hours ago to speak about how everyone should spend their days. He went on to express his thoughts on how everything you do amounts up for your future. His Tweet read: "What you do today decides your future......You only live once make it count.....Live like a Lion even if that is for a day rather than living the rest of your life like a sheep ..."

Have a look at how the fans reacted to his tweet. One of his fans said that Shukla will be on the list of motivational speakers one day while some appreciated and agreed to his way of thinking. Most of his fans reacted to his tweet with love.

Your BB journey was enough to motivate us to live our life like a Lion #SidharthShukIa https://t.co/Q64Y3R9PVi pic.twitter.com/OqrZMIhKwI — Anju kalra ♥ï¸♥ï¸ #SidNaaz ♥ï¸♥ï¸ (@Anjukalra17) September 25, 2020

OFF course OUR HANDSOME HUNK SIDDHARTH SHUKLA jiii #SidharthShukla ðŸ‘ðŸ»ðŸ’–ðŸ’–ðŸ’– https://t.co/BEN3x1QlU3 — Reshma Ansari (@ReshmaA14180422) September 25, 2020

Sidharth Shukla’s Instagram Filter

Sidharth Shukla has become popularly known since his win in the last season of Bigg Boss. He has also gained a huge following over social media platforms. The actor yesterday shared his personalized Instagram filter called Sid-Hearts with his fans. His fans showered some happy comments on the post.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Says 'he's Back In Confession Room' But This Time It's Not For 'Bigg Boss'

Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s #SidNaaz hits 1M posts

Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill were the talk of the town during the Bigg Boss season. The two spent a lot of time together and garnered a massive fan following. The couple was shipped together with the name #SidNaaz and it had become one of the most trending hashtags at the time. The hashtag is still used by their fans and fan clubs and recently hit the 1 Million Posts milestone.

On the work front

Sidharth Shukla started his career with modelling and won the World’s Best Model contest held in Turkey in the year 2008. He then made his TV debut with the show Babul Ka Aangan Chootey Na in 2008-09 but became popularly known after his portrayal of Shivraj Shekhar in Balika Vadhu. The actor has also made it to Bollywood with a short sequence in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya as Angad Bedi, while his fan-following increased widely after his Bigg Boss participation and win. He will also be seen as a mentor in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla Launches New 'Sidhearts' Filter On Instagram, Fans Shower Love

Also Read: Did You Know 'Bigg Boss 13' Winner Sidharth Shukla Was Crowned World’s Best Model In 2005?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.