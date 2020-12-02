Krushna Abhishek Has Cute Birthday Wish For 'Cud' Kashmera Shah, Says 'miss You At Home'

Comedian-actor Krushna Abhishek's beloved wife Kashmera Shah rings in her 49th birthday today, i.e. December 2, 2020. To wish his model-actor wife on her special day, Krushna shared a mushy photograph with her on his Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for Kashmera to wish her a 'Happy Birthday'. The Kapil Sharma Show star also expressed missing Kashmera as the latter is currently busy with shooting a reality TV show.

Krushna pens sweet note on Kashmera Shah's birthday

Earlier today, Krushna Abhishek shelled out major couple goals on social media with a loved up photograph with wife Kashmera Shah to wish her on her 49th birthday. In the picture shared by him, the man and wife twinned in black outfits as Krushna sported a black jacket over black pants and a pair of white shoes while his wifey rocked a black satin robe with dark blue sleeves which she wore over a blue bikini.

Along with posting the candid picture of them gazing at each other and spending some quality time, Krushna expressed missing her at home as she is currently a part of a reality TV show. The caption of his IG post read, "Hey cud wishing u a very happy birthday lots of love to u we all miss u at home wishing u a healthy and wealthy life, love u (sic)".

Soon, Kashmera Shah took to the comment section of her husband's post to thank him for the sweet birthday wish. The 49-year-old wrote, "Thank you my love. Yes I hope to rock inside and I just want you to be proud. Love u (sic)". In no time from sharing the post, several pals of the couple from the television fraternity, along with fans, started pouring in sweet birthday wishes for Kashmera. While TV actor Aarti Singh Sharma gushed, "Oh I love this pic... happy birthday", dancer-choreographer Mukti Mohan also wished Krushna's wife by commenting, "Happy Birthday".

Meanwhile, back in July this year, Kashmera Shah and Krushna Abhishek completed eight successful years of marriage. The man and wife also have two adorable munchkins together. Check out Kashmera's anniversary wish for hubby Krushna below:

