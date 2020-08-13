Sonu Sood, Malaika Pay Ode To Their 'Dabangg' Days As They Dance To 'Munni Badnaam Hui'

Sonu Sood and Malaika Arora were spotted dancing to Munni Badnaam Hui on the sets of India’s Best Dancer. Both, Sonu Sood and Malaika Arora were a part of Dabangg, the movie that features the song. Thus fans had a gala time watching the pictures of the two superstars dancing to the popular song. Sonu Sood is set to make an appearance on India’s Best Dancer for a special episode. Thus a few pictures were shared online among the fan pages of Sonu Sood and Malaika Arora on social media platforms.

Sonu Sood & Malaika Arora groove to "Munni Badnaam Hui"

Sonu Sood and Malaika Arora dancing to the popular song made fans quite eager to watch the show due to the connect both the actors have with the film. Sonu Sood played the antagonist in the first Dabangg film and impressed audiences with his amazing acting prowess. Soon the actor went on to deliver several hits. Munni Badnaam Hui as a song also gained widespread popularity within a short span of time. The song, upon release, became viral almost instantly and was loved by fans. Malaika Arora, who featured in the song, gave a commendable performance which was loved by fans. Thus Sonu Sood and Malaika Arora dancing to the popular song years after its release is something fans of the show can look forward to in the show.

The ‘Azadi’ episode that will air this weekend will have Sonu Sood as the guest for the show. The actor has secured a place in people’s hearts after his selfless deeds done to help people during the lockdown. People have been praising Sonu Sood for a long time for his commendable work that he invested himself in during the entire lockdown period. In a video shared by the makers of India’s Best Dancer, Sonu Sood can be seen praising the contestants of the show. He specifically highlights that he was impressed with the variety of genres he watched on the stage. The actor seemed impressed and fans in the comments mentioned that they were eager to watch the episode featuring him as soon as possible.

