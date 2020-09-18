'Kaun Banega Crorepati' 12 Premiere Date Announced, To Release On September 28

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 was one of the most popular reality TV shows of last year. Amitabh Bachchan will soon return to the small screen in the next season titled Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. According to a report by newsbytesapp, the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati will premiere on Sony TV on September 28, 2020. However, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will be different from all the prior seasons due to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 premiere date announced

Also Read | Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reacts To Sunil Grover's Topi Vau Act

The latest season for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is set to premiere on September 28. The show will air from Monday to Friday at 9 pm IST. However, this season will differ from all previous seasons as there will be no live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the SOP for the filming of TV shows has severely restricted the number of people allowed on sets. Because of this restriction, a large audience is completely impossible. Moreover, large crowds are also a major health risk for everyone involved in the project. The host of the show, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, himself suffered from COVID-19 and just recently recovered from the disease back in August.

Also Read | After Wife Rajeshwari Sachdev Tests COVID-19 Positive, Varun Badola Takes Test; See Result

Moreover, the filming for episodes was also restrictive and all people on set had to follow strict guidelines. All contestants had to self-quarantine at a hotel for a while before they were allowed in the KBC set. All crew members also had to wear personal protective gear during the shooting to minimize the threat of the disease.

Also Read | Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' Maniesh Paul & Judges Ask For Help To Find Missing Child

While Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 will be different from previous seasons, it still marks a special occasion for the show's host Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan has been associated with the show for two decades now. The actor first started filming for the show in 2000. He has also hosted all seasonS except one. To commemorate Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a self-written KBC poem on his official Twitter page. Check out Amitabh's post below.

T 3660 -

जी हाँ हुज़ूर मैं काम करता हूँ,

मैं तरह तरह के काम करता हूँ ,



ये kbc की लत लगी है, लोगों को

संतुष्ट करूँ बस यही अपेक्षा Sony को



शुरुआत हुई है, अभी तो दिन कुछ बाक़ी हैं

स्नेह आदर प्यार मिले, तो हम आभारी हैं ~ ab



( BPMishr se prabhavit) pic.twitter.com/r3C8ZlYTKS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 15, 2020

Also Read | Nia Sharma Gives Sassy Reply After Getting Trolled; Says, 'har Din Birthday Nahi Aataa'

[promo source: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.