Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reacts To Sunil Grover's Topi Vau Act

Saath Nibhana Saathiya is coming back with another season with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel reprising their roles as Gopi Vau and Kokila ben respectively. The soap garnered attention during the lockdown after the 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' rap went viral. Now, comedian Sunil Grover had made a parody of Devoleena's character and she reacted to the same. Here's what this is about.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's reaction to Sunil Grover's Topi Vau act

On the popular comedy show, Gangs Of Filmistan, comedian Sunil Grover made a parody of Gopi Vau from Saath Nibhana Saathiya. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who essays the character in the serial, shared her reaction to it on social media. Contrary to expectations, Devoleena had a hearty laugh. Sharing the video snippet, she wrote, "Meri Sauteli behen "topi bahu" ðŸ˜‚ðŸ¥° @whosunilgrover @preeti_simoes".

Also Read: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' Fame Gia Manek Aka Gopi Bahu Reacts To Rasode Me Kaun Tha Video

The video snippet shows Sunil Grover dressed as Topi Vau and painting a face on a paper. However, rather than using colours, he uses makeup like lipstick, mascara, blush to draw the facial features. Then she draws a red dot and line and bangs her head on the paper so that the impression gets pasted on her face as bindi and sindoor. The next scene shows Topi Vau pilling clothes inside a washing machine and the getting inside it to come out dishevelled.

Also Read: Kokilaben Knew 'Wo Rashi Thi' Before Asking Gopi Bahu About Cooker Blast, Here's Proof

Also Read: Which Character Suits Your Personality The Most- Kokilaben, Rashi, Or Gopi? Take The Quiz

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has also shared the video on her Twitter. Meanwhile, Sunil Grover shared the video on Instagram with the caption "Topi bahu aapka sath nibhayegi. Aaj Raat 8 baje main. @starbharat". Check out the posts here:

Thank you for sharing ideas for SNS 2 ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ @WhoSunilGrover Very tough competetionðŸ¤£ https://t.co/ICreV2MkoF — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) September 18, 2020

Also Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee As Gopi Bahu Makes Grand Entry In 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Promo

Meanwhile, Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 will air soon. Last month the telly's promo was released creating great anticipation among fans for the iconic serial. Devoleena Bhattacharjee will feature as Gopi Vau once again. She had replaced Gia Manek in the first season. Mohammad Nazim, Rucha Hasabnis and Vishal Singh were also part of the first season which went off air in 2017 but it is not confirmed whether they will return for the second season as well. Devoleena introduced the character of Gehna and revealed that Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is the result of popular demand.

Watch Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 promo here:

Also Read: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Calls Her Character Of Gopi Bahu 'iconic' Ahead Of Season 2

Also Read: Sunil Grover Recreates Gopi Bahu’s Laptop Washing Scene From 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya'

Also Read: 'Bigg Boss 14' To See The Original ‘Gopi Bahu’ Aka Gia Manek In The Show?

Image credit: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Instagram, Sunil Grover Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.