Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' Maniesh Paul & Judges Ask For Help To Find Missing Child

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs is back with another season and week after week, kids are upping the game with their amazing performances. During the latest episode, a guest parent made a request to help find her missing child. Host Maniesh Paul and the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs judges also chimed in asking netizens to help her out. Here's what this is about.

Maniesh Paul and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs judges ask netizens' help to find missing child

During the latest episode of Sa Re Ga Pa Li'l Champs, two guests on the show asked the creative team for a special request. The mother explained that she wanted help to find her missing child. No sooner did she say this that Maniesh Paul and the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs judges became very emotional. Before the performance of the contestant, Ranita, Maniesh asked netizens to help out find the missing child.

Maniesh Paul asked the viewers to contact him or the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs team if they had any knowledge of the whereabouts of the missing boy. His name is Dhruv Agrawal. The parents, Surendra and Meenakshi Agrawal also appeared on the sets and revealed that their son has been missing for two years now.

Meenakshi Agrawal also requested the viewers to reach out to her if they have any information. The grief-stricken parents revealed that their son is 11 years old and has been missing since August 27, 2018. They are a resident of E-53, lane number 3, Shastri Park, Delhi.

After hearing the mother's appeal, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs judge, Alka Yagnik said that she prays that Meenakshi gets her son back. The judge herself is "shivering" by just imagining what the mother must be going through. She also added that only the parents know how they must be feeling waiting every day for some information about their missing son and Yagnik hoped he comes back to them soon.

The other Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs judges, Javed Ali and Himesh Reshammiya also hoped that the Agrawal's reunite with their missing son soon. They also wished their best to the grieving parents. They added that while one may sympathise with the parents, none can fathom what they are actually going through.

