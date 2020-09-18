Nia Sharma Gives Sassy Reply After Getting Trolled; Says, 'har Din Birthday Nahi Aataa'

Naagin fame Nia Sharma recently posted a new video on Friday, September 18, 2020. The video seems to be a reply to the trolling she recently faced after posting videos of her birthday celebration the day before. In the new video, Nia is seen grooving by the pool with her back towards the camera. She captioned the post by stating, "Whacky weird or whatever. Keep Calm and Move on. har din Birthday Nahi aataaaaa (every day is not a birthday)."

Nia Sharma's birthday celebration continues

Nia Sharma recently celebrated her 30th birthday on Thursday, September 17. The actor had a blast with a few friends at her residence in Mumbai. While the pictures and videos of the actor are still going viral and wishes are pouring in for the actor, there’s something that irked fans yesterday. As seen from her posts, she cut 18 birthday cakes on September 17 and one of those cakes was described 'vulgar'. The actor has now come up with a sassy reply.

The actor even posted a video of herself cutting the cake and also being embarrassed by the same. Several fans commented on Nia’s post saying how even if the actor wanted to cut the cake, she could have avoided putting up the pictures and the videos of the same. On the other hand, Nia, too, highlighted her ‘dirty’ celebration in the caption of her post. Take a look at the post:

Besides this, Nia Sharma also took to her Instagram handle and gave a glimpse of her midnight birthday celebration. As seen in the videos, the actor's house was loaded with gifts, balloons, and 18 cakes. Moreover, her brother, Vinay Sharma was also seen dancing and singing as the birthday song plays in the background. Vinay decorated the house for his sister. Nia also posted a video and thanked Vinay for arranging a great surprise for her special day.

Nia Sharma also expressed how her birthdays have been like a festival from the last ten years. The Ek Hazaro Mein Meri Behna Hai actor has added that her eyes fill up and that she feels proud of herself. Nia extended her 'immense gratitude' and penned that she will forever be indebted to each and every person who has made her every birthday quite special. "I’m spoilt," she wrote as she thanked Vinay for the lavish celebration.

