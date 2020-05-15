'Kaun Banega Crorepati' 12 witnesses 360 % growth in registrations as millions log in

Most industries are facing a hard battle amid the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, digital platforms have been witnessing significant growth in recent days. Not just has content on streaming platforms experienced a tremendous response, even the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati is gaining immensely.

The twelfth season of the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show has caught the attention of audiences as millions have logged in to stand a chance to participate in the show. As per figures released by the broadcasting channel Sony TV, 2.5 million registered on the app to participate in the show on the day when the registrations began on May 9. The channel claimed the registrations grew by 360 per cent from last year.

As part of the registration process, Amitabh Bachchan has been shooting from home. The veteran has been asking one question every day, that viewers can give their answer through the app or through SMS. One can also use the IVR (Interactive Voice Response) system.

As of Thursday, six questions have been asked. The registrations are set to go on till May 22.

Amitabh Bachchan earlier had a hilarious reaction on shooting during the lockdown. He asked if the people had a problem with him shooting, they should not pour out on him in this 'locked down'' situation. He added that he taken all the required precautions.

Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari had directed the promo for the game show.

