Kaun Banega Crorepati: Highlights Of KBC Season 11 To Refresh Your Memory

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan started hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) season 11 from August 19, 2019. The show recently saw its last episode on November 29, 2019. KBC season 11 saw some unique guest stars along with people who have worked intensively for various social causes in India. Take a look at the top moments of the Sony TV show.

Top KBC events in KBC 11

The Bollywood question that made Infosys chairperson Sudha Murthy quit at Rs 25 Lakhs

The last episode of KBC 11 saw Infosys Chairperson Narayan Murthy's wife Sudha Murthy who became the first female engineer at TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company. After winning Rs 25 lakh, Murthy could not answer the next question for Rs 50 lakh which was a Bollywood trivia question. The question that made her quit the show was: “Which female actor received the Filmfare Award for best actor for two consecutive years?" The options included Sharmila Tagore, Kangana Ranaut, Kajol, and Jaya Bachchan. The Infosys baron decided to quit the game and ended up with Rs. 25 lakhs.

T 3564 - Its the Grand Finale of KBC .. tomorrow 29th Nov .. another season filled with the love and the affection of the well wishers .. thank you ever so much .. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/WCKDMhUHiS — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 28, 2019

Audience poll brings doom for contestant Abinash Kumar Mohanty

KBC 11 contestant Abinash Kumar Mohanty, who hails from Baripada, Odisha, faced a difficult question for the ₹ 12,50,000 on November 28's episode for which he took audience poll but ended up locking the wrong answer. He faced a civics question, 'Which was the only Lok Sabha constituency that Ramnath Goenka represented in his entire public life?'. Abinash chose to take the Audience Poll lifeline for this question which resulted in an incorrect answer and he finally ended up with ₹ 3,20,000.

Ishant Sharma's tweet when the contestant couldn't answer a question about his wife

The question was related to India cricketer Ishant Sharma's wife Pratima Singh, a renowned basketball player who plays at the National level for India. Prashant Kalbende from Bokaro won ₹ 3,20,000 in the show post which he got stuck on the 11th question for ₹ 6,40,000. The question asked was "Divya, Akanksha, Prashanti Singh and Pratima are sisters. They have represented India in which sport?" Check out Ishant Sharma's reply on this incident.

Watched a question pop up on #KBC screen about #singhsisters-I was like “I could have won that round easily” 😂PS-Singh Sisters who are strong, talented and inspiration to millions of girls striving to achieve success. You all deserve this recognition and much more @SrBachchan pic.twitter.com/1uO62TPoe1 — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) November 28, 2019

Emraan Hashmi opens up about his son's cancer battle

Emraan Hashmi mentioned about why he chose to play for Cuddles Foundation, sharing about his son's battle with cancer that initiated five years ago, his son is doing well now post the preventive treatment. The foundation works to provide nutrition to underprivileged children suffering from cancer in government and charitable hospitals.

