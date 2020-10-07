KBC Written Update Oct 6: Sabitha Quits And Ashmita Gore Becomes Roll-over Contestant

Kaun Banega Crorepati's October 6th episode started with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming Sabitha Reddy and introduced the expert of the day. Sabitha is the roll-over contestant from the 5th October episode, where she had attempted 7 questions and secured Rs. 40k for herself. Read on to know KBC written update for October 6, 2020:
Sabitha Reddy is a teacher from Telangana. In her introductory video, she was seen talking about her husband and his health issues. She shares how her husband had slipped into depression and then he ate less and couldn’t take care of himself. This caused partial paralysis and he passed away. Read on to know the questions Sabitha answered last night.
Post this question Sabitha quit the show and took home an amount of Rs. 1.6 lakhs. Amitabh Bachchan rolled out another round of Fastest Finger First through which Raghunath Ram took the hot seat. Raghunath has been working as a carpenter for the last 19 years. Here are the questions he answered.
Raghunath quit the show after this question and secured for himself an amount of 6 lakhs 40 thousand. Through the next round of Fastest Finger First, Ashmita Madhav Gore took the hot seat. Ashmita, who took upon her to take care of her visually impaired parents and siblings at the age of 22, will use the prize money she wins to repay for their home loan and her father’s eye treatments. Here are the questions she attempted.
The episode’s time runs out as the buzzer rings, Ashmita has won Rs. 20,000 so far and will be the roll-over contestant for the next episode.
