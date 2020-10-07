KBC Written Update Oct 6: Sabitha Quits And Ashmita Gore Becomes Roll-over Contestant

Kaun Banega Crorepati's October 6th episode started with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming Sabitha Reddy and introduced the expert of the day. Sabitha is the roll-over contestant from the 5th October episode, where she had attempted 7 questions and secured Rs. 40k for herself. Read on to know KBC written update for October 6, 2020:

Also Read: 'KBC' Written Update October 5: Pradeep Kumar Sood Takes Home Rs. 12.5 Lakhs

KBC Written Update Season 12 Episode 7

Sabitha Reddy is a teacher from Telangana. In her introductory video, she was seen talking about her husband and his health issues. She shares how her husband had slipped into depression and then he ate less and couldn’t take care of himself. This caused partial paralysis and he passed away. Read on to know the questions Sabitha answered last night.

Here are the questions from last night’s episode

Identify the mountaineer seen in this video clip?

What type of cotton cloth is named after a city on the Malabar Coast of India?

Which Nobel Prize-winning organisation was founded in 1971 by 13 physicians and journalists to provide aid and medical care to people in distress?

Also Read: KBC Written Update Sept 30: Amitabh Bachchan Introduces Theme 'Setback To Comeback'

Post this question Sabitha quit the show and took home an amount of Rs. 1.6 lakhs. Amitabh Bachchan rolled out another round of Fastest Finger First through which Raghunath Ram took the hot seat. Raghunath has been working as a carpenter for the last 19 years. Here are the questions he answered.

According to a Hindi proverb used to denote hunger pangs, what do rats do in the stomach?

Which of these does a carpenter use to smoothen the surface of wooden furniture?

Which of these directions features in the names of two Indian states?

If Anita eats two amlas every day to boost her immunity how many amlas would she have consumed over the month of June?

Who is the singer of this song?

With reference to symbols of Indian states, Gamhar, Khejri and Matti are different kinds of what?

In which of these sports has India never won an Olympic medal?

Identify this political personality?

Which rivers end-point lies in the salt desert of the Rann of Kutch?

According to the Brahmanda Purana which of these sages was born out of the anger of Lord Shiv?

Which of these Chief Justice of India also served as an acting President of India?

According to Ramayan, which of these were names of Ravana’s sword?

India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) registered its first overseas case to probe a terrorist attack in which country?

Raghunath quit the show after this question and secured for himself an amount of 6 lakhs 40 thousand. Through the next round of Fastest Finger First, Ashmita Madhav Gore took the hot seat. Ashmita, who took upon her to take care of her visually impaired parents and siblings at the age of 22, will use the prize money she wins to repay for their home loan and her father’s eye treatments. Here are the questions she attempted.

Which word completes this popular saying, which means a guest is equivalent to god: ‘_________ Devo Bhava’?

The racquet of which of these games does not have a net or strings in it?

If you were planning an Ashtavinayak trip in Maharashtra, you would be planning to visit eight temples dedicated to which god?

Schezwan, Tabasco, and Chipotle are all varieties of what?

In which film did this song feature?

The People’s Liberation Army is the national armed forces of which of these countries?

The episode’s time runs out as the buzzer rings, Ashmita has won Rs. 20,000 so far and will be the roll-over contestant for the next episode.

Also Read: KBC Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan's Grand Return To Season 12

Also Read: KBC Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Credits Doctors For COVID Recovery

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.