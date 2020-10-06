'KBC' Written Update October 5: Pradeep Kumar Sood Takes Home Rs. 12.5 Lakhs

The October 5th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 began with Amitabh Bachchan introducing a new set of contestants for the week. He then conducted the Fastest Finger First through which Pradeep Kumar Sood took to the hot seat. Read on to know KBC written update for October 5:

KBC Written Update Season 12 Episode 6

Pradeep is a Senior Divisional Manager who comes from Amritsar in Punjab. He took part in the show as it was his mother’s wish and was thankful to finally make it after multiple attempts. Big B explained the rules to Pradeep and asked him the following questions through the episode.

Here are the Questions from Last Night’s Episode

Which two months will complete the lyrics of this Kishore Kumar song?

Which of these is a term used in the sport of tennis?

Which of these materials are sold or available with TMT specification?

On which pair is this song picturised?

By what other popular name is a mixed pickle, for which Panipat is famous for?

According to the Mahabharata, who was reborn as Shikhandi with the sole intention of taking revenge from Bhisma?

In which city is the Punjab and Maharashtra cooperative bank situated?

Widal Test is used to diagnose which of the following diseases?

Who formally inaugurated the city of Chandigarh on 7 October 1953?

Who is the person, at the center of managing GLOBAL CRISIS?

Which of these father and son pairs have both served as Union Ministers?

The Indian Super League team NorthEast United FC is owned by which of these personalities?

Whats is the most spoken language in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, with approximately 28 percent of the population speaking it?

The point on Earth that’s farthest from land is named after which fictional character of Indian origin?

Pradeep Kumar Sood decides to quit the game at this point and takes home Rs 12,50,000. Post this, Amitabh Bachchan rolls out another round of the Fastest Finger First question through which Sabita Reddy gets on the hot seat. Sabita Reddy is a teacher from Telangana and will be the roll-over contestant for Today, 6th October’s episode.

