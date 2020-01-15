Kavita Kaushik Doing Complicated 'Asanas' Is All The Yoga Inspiration That You Need

Kavita Kaushik a yoga enthusiast. She was last seen in the show FIR as a cop named Chandramukhi Chautala. The actor often shares pictures of her doing different complicated poses alone or with her husband.

She is a person that inspires a lot more people towards healthy living. Have a look at the pictures that she shared along with her husband and others:

Yoga inspiration from Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik seems to have some fitness goals set for the year. In this post, she is seen in one of the advanced yoga poses, called, Garuda pose which is known for flexibility, and strength. You will see her leaning her torso into a forward bend pressing against the forehead. Have a look:

In this post, she is seen posing complicated couple yoga poses with her husband Ronnit Biswas. She wrote the caption "We have very different bodies and height for acrobatics, me too tall with never-ending limbs and he about an inch shorter than me,but that doesn’t stop us from creating our own angles and poses despite the knee bends and flawed alignments, isn’t true love and real-life exactly the same too? looking for a partnership based on security and arrangement of sorts is not how real chemistry and equations form but embracing our flaws and making the most out of us and our uniqueness is what makes our life what it is ! Happy Friendship day partner @justronnit tu hi toh mera dost hai, I love you cos tu hi toh mera dost hai ❤️ #happyfriendshipday

Not one, but she has posted many different complicated poses with her hubby, have a look:

Picture credit: Kavita Kaushik Instagram

