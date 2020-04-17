Kavita Kaushik Explains Social Distancing Demonstrating Unique Yoga Posture

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Bollywood celebrities are maintaining a close connection with their fans through their social media. From sharing memes to sharing their workout routine, Bollywood celebrities have been giving glimpses of what they are up to during this time. Recently, Kavita Kaushik gave a quirky way of social distancing to her fans.

Kavita Kaushik shared a picture on her Instagram explaining the concept of social distancing in a different way. The actor is seen practicing a yoga posture where she keeps her head bent towards her legs and tries to join her hands on her back. In the picture, Kavita Kaushik is seen struggling to join hands after she aces at the whole body posture. The actor then went on to explain to her fans the concept of social distancing amid COVID-19 lockdown as she wrote, “My own hands are refusing to touch each other in these social distancing times 🥵”. Kavita Kaushik is seen carrying a laid-back look as wearing a pink cami top paired with white pyjamas.

Kavita Kaushik has been quite active on her social media amid the coronavirus lockdown. The actor has been posting several home workout videos where she is seen acing some difficult yoga postures. The actor has been motivating her fans with these videos. In one of her videos, Kavita Kaushik was seen demonstrating a headstand as she calls herself a dancing yogi. Kavita Kaushik is also making sure to create awareness among her fans about staying safe and staying at home amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

