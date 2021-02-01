What Is Daya's Real Name? Read More Details About The 'CID' Actor

'CID' is one of the most popular police drama series that began airing on Indian television in 1998 and soon became hugely popular among masses. The main characters of the show also received love from the viewers, one of which was CID officer Daya. Daya in CID was loved by the audiences and received immense love. Let’s have a look at Daya’s real name and know more about the CID actor.

What is CID's Daya's real name?

It is an interesting fact that CID officer Daya’s real name is quite similar to his real name. Daya's real name is Dayanand Shetty, and the actor essayed the role of Daya from the 15th episode of the show until the show finally ended in 2018. According to an article by Amar Ujala, Daya was a sportsman but when he suffered a leg injury during a game, he switched to acting for movies and television shows. The actor was earlier a shot put and a dicus throw player and won several accolades for his spectacular performance in sports. He also became a champion of discus throw from Maharashtra in 1996.

Daya’s career

After switching to the entertainment world, Dayanand Shetty began performing in several commercials and later got selected for his role as Daya in CID.

It is a lesser-known fact that Dayanand Shetty was also voted as the ‘Best Looking Guy’ on Indian television in 2002. He later became a part of a dance reality show named 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' season 4. The actor is also a brilliant singer who sang a lullaby for one of the songs recorded for a 'CID' episode while he showcased his singing skills in quite a few talk shows. After gaining popularity for his role as Daya, he began appearing in a couple of Bollywood movies such as Diljale, Johnny Gaddar, Runway and Singham Returns.

Daya’s family

Dayanand Shetty, born on December 11, 1969, comes from a Tulu speaking family of Udupi district of Karnataka. His father’s name is Chandra Prakash Shetty while mother’s name is Uma Shetty. He also has two sisters named Naina and Sandhya. He is married to Smitha Shetty and they have a daughter together.

