Who Played CID Inspector Abhijeet? Take A Look At Other Films And Shows He Appeared On

CID is a popular police drama series based on Mumbai's Crime Investigation Department. Helmed by B. P. Singh, the television series first premiered on Jan 21, 1998. It is also considered as one of the longest-running television series in India. One of their exciting characters was CID Inspector Abhijeet.

What is CID's Abhijeet's real name?

Actor Aditya Srivastava played the role of CID Inspector Abhijeet for almost 19 years. The actor was first introduced in 1999 with season one's 39th episode, 'The Stolen Gun'. He played a small role as a culprit. However, his role as Abhijeet in CID started during season one's 73rd episode, 'The Case of the Stolen Dynamite - I'. The actor played his role till 2018.

Apart from CID, Aditya Srivastava has also appeared in several Bollywood films and television series. The star has portrayed pivotal roles in films like Satya, Gulaal, Lakshya, Paanch, Black Friday, Kaalo, Super 30, Dil Se Pooch Kidhar Jana Hai, Raat Akeli Hai and many others. He has also been part of television shows like 9 Malabar Hill, Rishtey, Star Bestsellers, Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai and reality shows like Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur, Adaalat, Kaun Banega Crorepati (Season 8) and others.

Aditya Srivastava started his acting career with theatre plays at Sangeet Samiti, Civil Lines, Allahabad. Later, he moved to Delhi and performed theatre arts at Sri Ram Center Of Performing Arts. In 1994, Aditya got his first break in the Bollywood film, Bandit Queen. He was spotted by Shekhar Kapoor, who gave him his debut role, Puttilal.

More about CID

The popular police television drama series, CID aired on Sony Entertainment Television India. Apart from Aditya Srivastava, the series also stars Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Dayanand Shetty as Daya, Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks, Narendra Gupta as Dr. Salunke and Shraddha Musale as forensic experts Dr. Tarika. The last episode of CID aired in 2018. However, CID still reruns on other Sony channels, Sony Pal and also on Sony Aath.

