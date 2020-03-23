Kavita Kaushik Schooled Trolls Who Slammed Her For Taking Selfies While Husband Worked

Television star Kavita Kaushik made her debut in Ekta Kapoor’s Kutumb. Later, she became a household name after essaying the role of Chandramukhi Chautala in the sitcom FIR. Although, she hasn’t been seen on the small screen for quite some time now, she is an active social media user.Recently, she slammed a fan who trolled her for clicking selfie while her husband was doing household chores.

Kavita Kaushik, taking to Twitter, posted a picture of herself about how household chores get distributed between her and husband while the duo is in quarantine. In the picture, Kavita Kaushik is seen cleaning the floor while her husband is doing the dishes. In the caption, the star mentions how household chores should be divided equally to provide maid and house staff with paid leaves. Further on her tweet, she emphasised on how food should be shared with the needy and how people should stay at home.

ALSO READ| Actor Kavita Kaushik Embarks On Mission To Civilise Trolls; Futility Makes Her Lose Cool

Have a look at Kavita Kaushik’s tweet here:

Tips on how to be better than our govt in this fight against the virus:-

1- Divide n do all chores b/w yourself n family members and give your staff/househelp paid leaves.

2- share your food/Ration/supplies with watchmen, random people in need

3- stay the fuck at home n sanitise! pic.twitter.com/zBAKxiLK88 — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) March 23, 2020

ALSO READ| Twitter India Invites Responses Ahead Of Women's Day; Kavita Kaushik, Hansal Mehta Furious

However, a fan could only focus on her husband and trolled Kavita Kaushik. The Twitter user replied to her tweet saying that he can only see her taking selfies while her husband is working. Have a look at the Twitter users tweet here:

All we can see is that guy working while you're on mobile taking selfies and tweeting 😛 — tbothernot (@tbothernot) March 23, 2020

ALSO READ| Netizen Questions Kamya Panjabi's Second Wedding; Receives Apt Reply From Kavita Kaushik

Kavita Kaushik gave an epic reaction to the Tweet:

Obviously oversmartness makes people blind, they dont know 'who is who' most of the times and can't see a "poncha" in my hand clearly visible! That "guy" working is my husband and I have better selfie ideas than while mopping the floors 🙄🤦‍♀️😂 https://t.co/dDNfU1JLAM — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) March 23, 2020

ALSO READ| Kavita Kaushik Doing Complicated 'Asanas' Is All The Yoga Inspiration That You Need

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.