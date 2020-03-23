The Debate
Kavita Kaushik Schooled Trolls Who Slammed Her For Taking Selfies While Husband Worked

Television News

Kavita Kaushik, taking to Twitter, posted a picture of herself about how household chores get distributed between her and her husband. Read more about it

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kavita Kaushik

Television star Kavita Kaushik made her debut in Ekta Kapoor’s Kutumb. Later, she became a household name after essaying the role of Chandramukhi Chautala in the sitcom FIR. Although, she hasn’t been seen on the small screen for quite some time now, she is an active social media user.Recently, she slammed a fan who trolled her for clicking selfie while her husband was doing household chores.

Kavita Kaushik, taking to Twitter, posted a picture of herself about how household chores get distributed between her and husband while the duo is in quarantine. In the picture, Kavita Kaushik is seen cleaning the floor while her husband is doing the dishes. In the caption, the star mentions how household chores should be divided equally to provide maid and house staff with paid leaves. Further on her tweet, she emphasised on how food should be shared with the needy and how people should stay at home.

Have a look at Kavita Kaushik’s tweet here:

However, a fan could only focus on her husband and trolled Kavita Kaushik. The Twitter user replied to her tweet saying that he can only see her taking selfies while her husband is working. Have a look at the Twitter users tweet here:

Kavita Kaushik gave an epic reaction to the Tweet:

First Published:
COMMENT
