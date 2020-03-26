'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | March 25: Abir And Mishti's Ugly Fight

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial showcases the love story of Abir and Mishti. The two love birds got married recently. Have a look at the events that follow.

Yeh Rishtey Hey Pyaar Ke written update

The episode begins with Kuhu having a conversation with Jasmeet and telling her what Mishti did. They both agree upon how Mishti has cheap tactics and this is another proof to it. Varsha asks Jasmeet if Meenakshi is upset and Jasmeet tells her that all of this has been done by Mishti and that Kuhu is stuck in this helpless situation. On the other hand, Abir tries to talk to Mishti and she asks him to go away if he is there to blame her the way Kuhu did. Abir says he is just there to know the truth. Kunal also tries to talk to Kuhu about everything but fails.

Abir tries to convince Mishti to join them in heading home from the resort. Mishti tells Abir that Kuhu was the cause of all the misery. Abir tells her that she and Kuhu need to stop fighting. She says it is always Kuhu acting up and creating issues. She also tells Abir that he should have stopped Kuhu after the pills incident. Abir asks her to behave a little more maturely. Mishti says Kuhu takes her for granted because she acts maturely. Abir decides to leave without Mishti while Mishti also agrees with it.

Nidhi and Meenakshi have a little conversation about the situation that has come up. Meenakshi wants to be left alone but Nidhi says she did the right thing buy scolding Parul and Kunal. Meenakshi asks Nidhi to send Kunal to her once he is there. On the other hand, Kunal, Kuhu, and Abir leave the house together in a car. Mishti comes out later and enquires about them and learns that they have left.

Abir decides to take a halt at the tea stall as he is extremely disturbed. He washes his face as well. He is approached by Kuhu and Kunal who are worried about him. Kuhu starts talking about Mishti and says how she never accepts her mistake. Abir is in a fit of rage and asks her if she accepts her mistakes. He flips a little on her and goes away. Kunal says he will talk to Abir.

Rajashree asks Mishti why she is alone and if things are fine. Mishti lies about things being fine. On the other hand, Kunal tells Abir to just talk things out instead of stretching them unnecessarily. Abir says he knows he spoke in a rude tone with Kuhu. Kunal says that is fine and asks him to get back Mishti and also assures him that they will not discuss who goes to the office.

Rajashree tries telling Mishti that things will be fine and that fights are a way to strengthen love further. She convinces her to go and talk to Abir. She tries his number but Abir's phone is switched off. On the other hand, Abir is trying to call Mishti through a payphone.

