'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | March 23: Abir & Mishti Share Romantic Moment

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a daily soap that airs on Star Plus. The serial showcases the love story of Abir and Mishti. The two love birds got married recently. Have a look at the events that follow.

The episode begins with Abir, Mishti, Kuhu, and Kunal dancing around as they have a lot of fun. On the other hand, Nanu and Kaushal are trying to delete the message that they had sent by mistake from Meenakshi's phone to Kunal. They later learn that Ketki already did it when she saw the message.

Mishti and Abir argue about who Charmi is. Abir says this is not the Charmi that he spoke about. She says she is aware of that and whenever she finds that Charmi, she will not be spared. Abir teases her saying she looks cute when she gets mad.

Kunal gets to know about the room situation after talking to the receptionist. He tells Abir and Mishti about his problem. Abir and Mishti decide to be by the poolside while Kuhu and Kunal go into the room. On the other hand, Meenakshi finds out that Kunal and Abir are at the resort after tracking them down through phone. She gets upset that the boys hid this from her.

Kunal is taking up calls and cancelling all arrangements for the day. Kuhu gets bored and starts a social media live session informing her followers that her husband has made this honeymoon boring. Kunal goes out to continue his call as he is getting disturbed. At the Rajvansh house, Meenakshi is upset with Kunal for hiding the truth from her. She swears to not let him change even if the conditions in the house have changed.

Kuhu is frustrated and tries to calm herself down in the washroom. After quite a bit of thinking, she decides to do something about the situation. Just then, she remembers her moments with Kunal and starts smiling. She is completely lost while a romantic tune plays.

On the other hand, Varsha shows Rajashree the gifts that she has gotten for Kuhu and Mishti as there is a festival approaching. Rajashree says she will talk to Meenakshi and make the arrangements. Varsha says she should talk to Parul as Parul is Kunal's mother. Rajashree says Meenakshi might not like it if they approach Parul. She will feel like somebody is taking away the rights from her. Varsha agrees and gives Kuhu and Mishti's example in comparison. They discuss the situation and are wondering whom to tell.

At the poolside, Abir and Mishti are having a romantic moment around the bonfire. Mishti tries hard to escape from the situation as she is shy. Abir hugs her from behind and also caresses her cheek once she turns.

