Know What 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Cast Is Up To In Times Of Quarantine

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is a Romantic-Hindi-drama that airs on Star Plus. The serial sets the interesting love story of Abir and Mishti. The two love birds in the series are Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma who play the lead roles in this TV show.

Also read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | March 25: Abir And Mishti's Ugly Fight

As we know, due to the outbreak of this pandemic coronavirus, the world has come to a standstill and the shows airing on TV have stopped their shooting due to such a national emergency. Everyone is trying to take safety measures to fight against dangerous coronavirus. During such a time, the lead actors of Yeh Risthey Hain Pyaar Ke are spending their quarantine time at home. Thus, Shaheer Sheikh has shared an inspiring note for the audience by giving them some instructions and also the inspiration to stay at home and enjoy themselves.

Have a look at What 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' actors are doing in quarantine

Shaheer Sheikh

Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s lead actor, Shaheer Sheikh posted an inspiring note conveying an important message to the people and also telling them to enjoy the little things in life and keep themselves engaged in their home. Shaheer Sheikh also shared how he is spending his time and keeping himself busy during the self-quarantine time. Shaheer Sheikh wrote that,

“Here’s our chance of enjoying the little things in life. I’m spending my time cooking, cleaning the house, taking care of my plants, meditating & doing some yoga. Small joys that somewhere took a backseat. So indulge in these, stay safe, and for the larger good of mankind stay indoors. #Selfisolation #selfcare #dirumahsaja”

Image courtesy: @shaheermsheikh

He recently posted this video, where he is saying that you will have to take care of some things very wisely. Shaher Shekih gave in this video where he is cleaning his house on his own and spending his quarantine.

He said that Like use water safely and wisely, don't waste-water, do not go out, if you are going out do not touch any surface like door handle, metal things, etc. Take proper precautions, clean your surrounding frequently and stay safe..This was the message he gave in this video...have a look at this post...

Also read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update | March 20: Mishti And Abir On A Honeymoon

#stayhome #stayhealthy and one more thing please use water wisely.

tolong tetap dirumah, tetap jaga kesehatan dengan sering cuci tangan, jaga kebersihan rumah, dan hidup sehat semua. #dirumahaja

Shaheer Sheikh also shared a video on his Instagram handle where he says,

“Thank you for staying at home. We will have to avoid going out of the house for the next few weeks or till the time the situation gets betters. It is a time of crisis and we can deal with this together. Be safe.”

Image courtesy: @shaheermsheikh

Also read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For March 13: Mishti And Abir Reconcile

Rhea Sharma

Rhea Sharma, the female lead of 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' posted this picture during her quarantine time, where she is wishing Shaheer Sheikh on his birthday.

Happy birthday rockstaaa 😎!! @shaheernsheikh 😁

Image courtesy: @rhea_shrm

Also read | 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Written Update For February 20: Kuhu Gets Married First

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.