KBC 12: Can You Ace This Quiz That Jay Kulshreshta Did To Win Rs. 12.5 Lacs?

Jay Kulshrestha was the roll-over contestant yesterday, in the September 30th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He took home a winning amount of Rs. 12, 50, 000. Read on to know the questions that he answered.

KBC 12 questions answered by Jay Kulshreshtha

Jay Kulshrestha made it to KBC 12 after attempting for 6 years. Jay had been working in Mumbai as a bouncer and now has lost his job because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He expressed in his introductory video that he went through anxiety issues after both he and his wife lost their jobs.

Here are the questions that Jay attempted

Shakes, mocktails, and smoothies are all types of what?

A. Beverages B. Birds C. Pebbles D. People

Which of the following types of institutions has posts like Kulpati and Upkulpati?

A. Forensic Laboratories B.Primary Schools C.Medical Colleges D. Universities

What are ‘cruise’ and ‘ballistics’?

A.Rifles B. Missiles C. Tanks D. Submarines

Who is the singer of this song?

(A clip of the song Gulaabo from the film Shaandaar was played)

A. Vishal Dadlani B. Shankar Mahadevan. C, Himesh Reshammiya D. Amaal Malik

The mnemonic ‘My Very Excellent Just Serves us Noodles’ can help you remember the order of what?

A. Mughal Emperors B. Group 1 Chemical Elements C. Planets of Our Solar System D. World's Tallest Mountains

From this audio clip, identify the former Pakistani bowler who was part of the 1992 World Cup-winning team?

A. Shoib Akhtar B. Imran Khan C. Aaqib Javed D. Wasim Akram

According to the Mahabharata, who among these was the incarnation of Chandra Devv’s son, who was sent to the earth for only 16 years?

A. Abhimanyu B. Ghatotkach C. Parikshit D. Pandu

In 2020, the two personalities seen in this picture were conferred with which civilian honour?

A. Padma Bhushan B. Padma Vibhushan C. Padma Shri D. Bharat Ratna

Thierry Delaporte has been appointed as the CEO and MD of which Indian IT giant?

A. HCL B. Infosys C. WIPRO D. TCS

Who has written this poem from the movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan? (Jay uses flip the question lifeline.)

A. Yash Chopra B. Gulzar C. Javed Akhtar D. Aditya Chopra

Which continent hosts two Grand Slam tennis tournaments?

A. Haryana B. Andhra Pradesh C. Uttarakhand D. Maharashtra

The Ongole cattle breed, normally used in Mexican bullfights, is native to which Indian state?

A. Gwalior B. Baroda C. Indore D. Hyderabad

The Maharaja of which place provided a scholarship to Dr BR Ambedkar for his post-graduate education at Columbia University, New York?

A. Kali B.Son C.Gandak D.Kosi

Here are the answers to the questions Jay attempted:

Beverages

Universities

Missiles

Vishal Dadlani

Planets of our Solar System

Wasim Akram

Abhimanyu

WIPRO

Aditya Chopra

Europe

Andhra Pradesh

Baroda State

Kali

