'KBC 12' Contestant Ashish Sharma Gets Stuck At Rs 3.2 Lakh Bar; Takes Home Rs 1.60 Lakh

The latest episode of KBC 12 began with Ashish Sharma, who was the roll-over contestant from the previous episode. Host Amitabh Bachchan introduced Ashish along with a video clip about his life. Contestant Ashish Sharma successfully reached the bar of Rs 1.60 lakhs, but failed to answer the next question.

KBC 12 contestant Ashish Sharma stuck on this Bollywood question

Kaun Banega Crorepati has managed to transform the lives of many in its run for over 12 years. In the recent episode of KBC 12, Ashish Sharma was the roll-over contestant from the previous episode who was all excited to win a huge amount of money. He managed to win Rs. 1.60 Lakhs and was prepared to go ahead for the next one, but had no lifelines left. The next one was an audio question in which a song was played from a Bollywood movie. Here’s the question for Rs. 3.20 Lakhs which Ashish Sharma failed to answer.

Question: The movie that features this song is loosely based on which battle between India and Pakistan?

A. Battle of Longewala

B. Kargil War

C. India-Pakistan War 1965

D. Kashmir First War

The audio was for the song Sandese Aate Hain from the popular Sunny Deol movie, 'Border'. The movie released in 1997 and was based on the India-Pakistan war of 1971 called the Battle of Longewala. So, the correct answer to the question was option A. Ashish Sharma was speculating option B as the correct one, but as he wasn't sure about the answer and had no lifelines left. He thus chose to quit the game with Rs.1.60 lakh.

Also Read KBC: Amitabh Bachchan Talks About Gender Equality; Says 'my Assets'll Be Divided Equally'

Also Read KBC Written Update Oct 12: Amitabh Bachchan Welcomes Komal Tukadiya & Kumar Krishna Mohan

As introduced by the host Amitabh Bachchan in KBC 12, Ashish Sharma is a 20-year-old boy pursuing a bachelor's degree in Science. He was born in a village named Bharari in Chhattisgarh and has now been living in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. When asked about his future plans, he stated that he has plans to start his own fertilizer company and invent a fertilizer that would avoid degrading the land for farmers. He also added that he has plans to open a factory and provide employment to as many people as he can.

Also Read 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12': Amitabh Bachchan On How He Was Almost Named 'Inquilab'

Also Read 'KBC' Written Update Oct 14: Amitabh Bachchan Plays A Prank On Contestant Raj Laxmi

Image Source- Amitab Bachchan Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.