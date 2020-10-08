KBC 12 Contestant Asmita Madhav Gore Quit The Show Due To THIS Question; Know The Answer

Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant Ashmita Gore has a heartwarming story behind her participation in the show. She was appreciated by Big B himself for her spirit and the responsibilities that she is taking care of. Read on to know what question made her quit the game.

KBC 12: Asmita Madhav Gore had quit the game for THIS question

Ashmita had secured for herself a 20k amount in Tuesday, 6th October’s episode as she attempted the first 6 questions. The time for the episode ran out and she became the roll-over contestant for the next episode. In Wednesday’s episode, she attempted 5 more questions until the 12th and then quit the show as she could not answer the 13th question.

The 13th question that she wasn’t able to answer was – Which of these days was celebrated in a special way in 1905 to protest against the partition of Bengal and to show unity among people? The options were: Dussehra, Raksha Bandhan, Eid or Easter Sunday. Ashmita had used up all her lifelines and thus decided to play safe and take home the winning amount of Rs. 12,50,000.

The right answer to the question was Raksha Bandhan.

Asmita wasn’t able to play ahead but she sure impressed the audiences and Amitabh Bachchan himself. During the show, Asmita had shared about her life. She comes from the Latur district in Maharashtra. She mentioned that the amount she would win for herself on the show will be used for the education of her siblings and her father’s eye treatment. Asmita’s parents are both visually impaired, with her father being 100% visually impaired and her mother being nearly 40% blind without vision.

In a conversation with Asmita, her father revealed that he lost vision at the age of just two or two and a half years. Asmita has been taking care of her siblings and parents since she was just 22 years old. Her story left the audience in awe of her, while the episode saw Bachchan get emotional too.

