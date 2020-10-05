KBC 12 Contestant Jaswinder Singh Cheema's 13th Question That He Did Not Answer

Kaun Banega Crorepati contestant Jaswinder Singh Cheema took home an amount of Rs 12.5 lakh as he answered till the 12th question. He quit the show after seeing the 13th question which could have got him 25 lakhs as he wasn’t sure about the answer. Can you answer the question that Jaswinder Singh Cheema couldn't?

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 12 Episode 4

Jaswinder is the fourth contestant of this season. Prior to him taking the hot seat Sonu Kumar Gupta and Jay Kulshrestha took home Rs 12.5 lakh. Jaswinder is a police constable from Nanded, Maharashtra. He is a frontline worker who has worked overtime in the ongoing COVID conditions. He had mentioned in the previous episode that he looked at this as an opportunity to serve humanity.

Jaswinder had answered 11 questions in the previous episode before the time limit of the episode ran out. He was able to acquire an amount of Rs 6,40,000 with these 11 questions and had used up all of his lifelines. Jaswinder who was a roll-over contestant in this episode answered the 12th question for Rs 12,50,000.

The 12th question was – “Which of these Indian national days does not coincide with the birthday of an eminent person in their respective fields?" Although skeptical about his answer to this question, Cheema chose to answer the question and won the prize. The options given for the question were National Sports Day, National Education Day, National Science Day, and National Youth Day. The correct answer being National Science Day.

The 13th question which could have got Jaswinder Rs 25 lakh was: “Which king appointed professional European soldiers led by Jean-Baptiste Ventura & Jean-Francois Allard of Napoleon's army, to modernise his army?" The options given for the answer were Maharaja Gulab Singh, Tipu Sultan, Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar, and Maharaja Ranjit Singh. Jaswinder wasn’t sure about the answer as he saw the question and planned to play it safe as he quit the game. The right answer to the question is Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Post Jaswinder leaving the show, Abanti Mohanty Das took the hot seat through Fastest Finger First and played till the 3.2 lakh question. Abanti used up three of her lifelines within the 9 questions she played for. She then gave the wrong answer for the 10th question and her winning amount dropped down to Rs 10k. The next contestant on the hot seat through the Fastest Finger First was Tanisha Agarwal. Tanisha is an Income Tax Officer in Delhi. After her introduction, she was only able to answer 2 questions before the time was up for the episode.

