KBC 12: Frontline Warrior Talks About His Struggle During The COVID-19 Pandemic, See Here

Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with its 12th season this year. The show premiered recently on Sony TV. The show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is being received well by the audiences. The makers of KBC 12 recently released a new promo where Amitabh Bachchan is interacting with a frontline warrior Jaswinder Singh Cheema. He is a police constable of Maharashtra Police Department.

In the new promo of the tonight’s episode of KBC 12, Jaswinder Singh Cheema shared the struggles that they had to face during the difficult times of COVID-19. Here is a look at what he had to say about it.

Frontline warrior Jaswinder Singh Cheema

In the KBC 12 promo, Amitabh Bachchan asked Jaswinder Singh Cheema about the work that the frontline warriors of Police Department did during the COVID-19 pandemic time. Jaswinder Singh Cheema then said that being in the police department, he has seen the pandemic quite closely.

He shared that they saw a lot of people lose their loved ones. He shared that they all worked fearlessly but as soon as he went home, he had to keep his son and his father away from him till he was sanitised so that they would not be in any risk because of him. He further added that it was tough to work but they are doing their duty and he feels proud that he is working for the country during such a difficult situation. Amitabh Bachchan praised him for his work. Here is a look at the KBC 2020 promo of today’s episode.

Watch our frontline warrior Jaswinder Singh Cheema on the hotseat tonight at 9pm on #KBC12. @SrBachchan @SPNStudioNEXT pic.twitter.com/yAvS2KOjxb — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 1, 2020

During the promo of KBC 2020, it is also revealed that Jaswinder Singh Cheema is married to Harjot who is his second wife. He praised his wife for the support that she has given to him and for taking care of his son. He also shared that because of her strong support he is slowly rediscovering his old self who used to love comedy and was fun to be around.

KBC Timing 2020

KBC 12 premiered on September 28, 2020. The popular reality show airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday. The KBC 2020 timing is 9 PM. Apart from Sony TV, the show will also be streaming on SonyLiv App and SonyLiv.com. Viewers can tune in to Sony TV tonight to watch the show featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaswinder Singh Cheema.

