KBC Written Update Oct 22: Jay Dhonde And Ramkishan Kabra Take Home Rs. 3,20,000

Kaun Banega Crorepati's latest episode of October 22 began with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience and viewers. He then went on to introduce Jay Dhonde who was a rollover contestant from the previous episode. Here's the KBC written update for October 22, 2020:

Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 9: Mrinalika Dubey Takes Home Rs. 25 Lakhs, Highest Of Season

KBC Written Update October 22, 2020

Jay Dhonde is from New Delhi where he works as a City Operation Head of Logistics for Zomato. Jay is originally from a Maharashtrian family; he dreams to open a small restaurant for his mother someday. He and his wife are expecting their first child. Read on to know the questions Jay attempted in this episode.

Which dish is said to have ‘chaar yaar’?

Which is the feature of the recession?

What was the Good news in Good Newzz film?

What is blood mostly made of?

What was the first category of products sold on Amazon.com?

Which actress is among a group of film professionals from India who was invited to Oscars 2020?

Which 2018 film is inspired by the folk legend of Karnataka called Naale Baa, which means ‘come tomorrow’ in Kannada?

Which Indian batsmen have scored two double centuries in back to backtest series in 2019?

Which Lok Sabha constituency has been represented by a son, his mother, and his father?

Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 20:Ankita Singh Wins 12.5L, Farhat Naz Becomes Roll-over Contestant

Jay quit the show post this question and took home Rs. 3,20,000. Through the next round of Fastest Finger First Dr. Ramkishan Kabra took to the hot seat. Kabra comes from Hingloi in Maharashtra, who is a doctor, the owner of a Path-lab and also runs a Blood Storage Centre. Read along to see the questions he answered in the Kaun Banega Crorepati latest episode.

According to a popular tale, which phrase is used for a place where there is extreme chaos?

Which ingredient is mixed in milk is a popular home remedy for healing any internal injury?

Which field position in cricket is closest to batmans on strike?

If you add a millennium, a century, a decade, a year, then what you get?

Which state and its capital city is not matched?

Which company developed the drug Remedesivir which has been tested as a specific treatment for COVID-19, and has been authorized for emergency use in the USA?

According to the Devi Bhagwat, to which god or goddess did Lord Rama give the real Devi Sita as an inheritance during their exile as he sensed that the war with Ravana was nearing?

Who is seen signing an important document on behalf of India in this photo? (Visual question)

Dr. Ramkishan Kabra could not answer the question and decided to quit the show. He took home the prize money of Rs. 3,20,000.

Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 21, 2020: Farhat Naz Takes Home Rs 25 Lakh

Also Read: KBC Written Update Oct 14: Swapnil Chauhan Takes Home 25L, Ashish Roll Over Contestant

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.