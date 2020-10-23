KBC Written Update Oct 22: Jay Dhonde And Ramkishan Kabra Take Home Rs. 3,20,000

Quick links:
Kaun Banega Crorepati's latest episode of October 22 began with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience and viewers. He then went on to introduce Jay Dhonde who was a rollover contestant from the previous episode. Here's the KBC written update for October 22, 2020:
Jay Dhonde is from New Delhi where he works as a City Operation Head of Logistics for Zomato. Jay is originally from a Maharashtrian family; he dreams to open a small restaurant for his mother someday. He and his wife are expecting their first child. Read on to know the questions Jay attempted in this episode.
Jay quit the show post this question and took home Rs. 3,20,000. Through the next round of Fastest Finger First Dr. Ramkishan Kabra took to the hot seat. Kabra comes from Hingloi in Maharashtra, who is a doctor, the owner of a Path-lab and also runs a Blood Storage Centre. Read along to see the questions he answered in the Kaun Banega Crorepati latest episode.
Dr. Ramkishan Kabra could not answer the question and decided to quit the show. He took home the prize money of Rs. 3,20,000.
