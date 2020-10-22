KBC Written Update Oct 21, 2020: Farhat Naz Takes Home Rs 25 Lakh

Kaun Banega Crorepati's last episode, on October 21, 2020, started with Amitabh Bachchan welcoming the audience and Farhat Naz who was the rollover contestant from the previous day. Naz quit the show after the 13th question and two other contestants made it to the hot seat after her. Here's the KBC written update for October 21, 2020:

In Kaun Banega Crorepati's latest episode, Farhat Naz faced financial troubles during the lockdown as the Madrasa where she taught was shut down for three months and she wasn’t paid any salary. Her husband who works in Saudi Arabia as an accountant only receives a salary for months when he has some work. Farhat was a rollover contestant from the previous episode and here are the questions she answered yesterday.

Who is the first Indian to become the world number 1 women’s tennis player in doubles

Which is the largest island in the world?

Located on Mount Jabal al-Noor, in which cave is Prophet Muhammad believed to have received the first revelation of the Quran?

Once known as Kanyakubja, of which great emperor was Kannauj once the capital?

Which of these mother and daughter pairs has served as governors of states?

Which of these nations became the first Arab nation to send a probe to Mars in July 2020?

What was the real name of Begum Hazrat Mahal who led the revolt in Lucknow in 1857?

Post this question, Farhat Naz quit the game and took home Rs. 25,00,000. Bachchan conducted another round of Fastest Finger First through which Dexaben Ranabhai Parmar made it to the hot seat. Dexaben, a teacher in Gujarat, came on the show as her father was a huge fan of the show and she mentioned that the money she wins will be used to get a house and secure her son’s education. Here are the questions she answered:

Temple dedicated to Lord Shiva is pivotal in the narrative of which of these films?

Which flour is a common ingredient in the following dishes: Kadhi, Pitod Ki Sabji, and Gatte Ki Sabji?

While doing an online transaction, which of these numbers is received on the registered mobile number?

Which singer, popular as ‘Dandiya Queen’, has sung songs like ‘Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi’ and ‘Meri Chunar Udd Udd Jaye’?

What is the naturally occurring phenomenon called?

What does the word ‘Vrinda’ mean, in the name ‘Vrindavan’, a place related to Lord Krishna?

The politician personality heard in this audio clip served as the chief minister of which state or union territory?

Whose last film in a leading role was ‘Angrezi Medium’?

Which of these is the cause for Japanese encephalitis?

Which Mughal palace and fort complex, built during the reign of Akbar, can be seen in this image?

Daxaben quit the show post this question and took home the prize amount of Rs. 80,000. Amitabh Bachchan rolled out the Fastest Finger First and Jay Dhonde made it to the hot seat as he answered the question in just 4.44 seconds. Jay will be the rollover contestant for the upcoming episode.

