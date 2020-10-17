'KBC 12' Question That Runa Saha Could Not Answer And Had To Quit; Details Here

In the latest episode of KBC, Runa Saha created history by becoming the first contestant ever to sit on the hot seat without playing fastest fingers first. She went on to bag the prize money of Rs 25 lakh but by that the time she reached the Rs 50 lakh question, she had exhausted all her lifelines. The contestant was not sure about the answer to the Rs 50 lakh question, so she decided to quit the show.

Even though Runa Saha decided to go home without playing the Rs 50 lakh question, she played very well throughout the show. Here is the question along with the answer which Runa Saha was not sure of, hence she quit the show. However, as the format of the show follows that even if the contestant quits the game, the correct answer is shown on the screen.

Here is the question:

Who founded "Stray Feathers: A Journal of Ornithology for India and its Dependencies," in the 19th century?

The four options given for the question were

Birbal Sahni,

Carl Linnaeus,

Allan Octavian Hume and

Alfred Wyndham Lushington.

Answer to this questions was option c) Allan Octavian Hume

Some of the other questions faced by Runa Saha were:

According to the Puranas, which of the following are brothers?

Angad-Sugriva,

Ganesh-Surya,

Hanuman-Indra and

Shani-Yama

Answer: Shani-Yama

Which of these posts is common to Jagkivan Ram, LK Advani, Charan Singh and Devi Lal?

Minister of Defence,

Chief Minister,

Deputy Prime Minister and

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha.

The correct answer is: Deputy Prime Minister

In which language did Kalhan compose Rajataringini, one of the earliest indigenously recorded historical chronicles in India?

Pali,

Sanskrit,

Prakrit and

Kashmiri.

The correct answer is: Sanskrit

Which of these union territories has been served by the maximum number of women Lieutenant Governors?

Delhi,

Lakshwadeep,

Puducherry and

Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The correct answer is: Puducherry

Which Nobel laureate gave a letter of recommendation to Vikram Sarabhai when he went to Cambridge University?

Ronald Ross,

Rabindranath Tagore,

CV Raman and

Rudyard Kipling.

The correct answer is: Rabindranath Tagore

Runa Saha was an entrepreneur who started her own business to sell saris. She got married at a young age and ever since a young age, she was very ambitious. She was determined to enter the contest and win a sum of money.

