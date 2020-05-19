KBC 2020: Today's Question & Everything Else You Need To Know About It

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most loved Indian reality Television shows. The craze for the show among the viewers has only increased over the years. The beloved show is all set to be again for its 12th season on their TV screens. The show will be hosted by no other than legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The registrations for KBC 2020 have already started from May 9, 2020. Since May 9, Amitabh Bachchan is asking people one question daily at 9 pm. The questions have to be answered correctly. KBC 2020 today’s question has to be answered within 24 hours. The selected few among the people with right answers will then advance to the next stages of the show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12. A total of 10 questions have been asked until now. On May 19, the 11th KBC 2020 question was asked.

KBC 2020: Today’s question

The KBC 2020's question today is related to B R Chopra's Mahabharat. The KBC 2020 today's question is,

What role did Mukesh Khanna play in B R Chopra’s TV series “Mahabharata”?

A: Arjuna

B: Lord Krishna

C: Bhishma

D: Bhima

KBC 2020: Here's the answer

The correct answer to KBC 2020 today’s question is option C: Bhishma. Actor Mukesh Khanna had played the role of Bhishma Pitamah in B R Chopra’s Mahabharat.

How to submit the answer

One has to give the KBC today question answer in 24 hours. The correct answer of KBC 2020 today’s question should be given until May 20, 2020. If one knows the correct answer to KBC question 2020 today, then it can be answered through SMS or from on Sony Liv app.

To give the correct answer to KBC question 2020 today through SMS, send KBC {Space} your reply of KBC today question-answer (A, B, C, D) {space} age {space} gender (M for Male and F for Female and O for others) to 509093. If one has to answer the KBC question 2020 today by Sony Liv app, the app needs to be downloaded first.

One should then log in and send the name, age and correct answer through the app. A few people will be selected out of those who answer correctly through computer and will be then invited for the next round.

